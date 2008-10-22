Used 1990 Lincoln Mark VII for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 8,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500
CueB,10/22/2008
My dad special ordered this car in 1990. I bought it from him in 1995 and have driven it for 13 years. With over 270,00 miles, the 5.0 engine is still strong as an ox, far surpasses the performance and torque of newer Lincolns. The ride is quiet, the interior is very comfortable. The engine has never required more than usual maintenance. Replaced transmission, but the ratios are pretty beefy to keep rpms low. The design is classic and still looks good. The only car that equaled the Mark VII was a 1985 Buick Riviera. By the way - the air shocks are not hard to replace if you know how to read the shop manual and can operate a jack!
