Used 2000 Lincoln LS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|Transmission
|no
|5-speed automatic
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|no
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|289.6/416.3 mi.
|271.5/398.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.1 gal.
|18.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|267 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 6500 rpm
|252 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.9 in.
|193.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3598 lbs.
|3692 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.7 cu.ft.
|13.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|5.6 in.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|Wheel base
|114.5 in.
|114.5 in.
|Width
|73.2 in.
|73.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
