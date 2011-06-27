  1. Home
Used 2000 Lincoln LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG1817
Transmissionno5-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmissionno5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.6/416.3 mi.271.5/398.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.18.1 gal.
Combined MPG1817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm267 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.9 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6500 rpm252 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.193.9 in.
Curb weight3598 lbs.3692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.6 in.
Height57.2 in.57.2 in.
Wheel base114.5 in.114.5 in.
Width73.2 in.73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cordovan Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Met Tricoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Tricoat
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Cordovan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Tricoat
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Met Tricoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Truffle
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Truffle
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Charcoal
