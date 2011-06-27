Used 2001 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300/460 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|remote trunk release
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|Rear head room
|38 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|Maximum cargo capacity
|19 cu.ft.
|Length
|208.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3848 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19 cu.ft.
|Height
|56 in.
|EPA interior volume
|101 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.7 in.
|Width
|73.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|P225/60R16 97H tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,660
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
