Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews
Expensive to keep.
Nice car when it is running. I have replaced air shock and air pump, head gasket, air conditioning, and brake booster.
Headache to own
1992 Lincoln Continental purchased used october 1992. Engine went bad day after purchase(63000 miles). New used engine replaced by seller had 47000 miles on it 12/12 warrenty. Transmission went bad 2 months after purchase. Rebuilt and on the way home engine started knocking it now has burnt valve. If you purchase a lincoln from this year have deep pockets.
Lemon
This car has been a lemon from the day I purchased it! New airconditioner, new heads, new air shocks, new hood shocks, and the list goes on and on! I would never buy another Lincoln!
Money Pit
Anything that could go wrong did go wrong. From transmission to suspension. Three alternators, two starters, A/C system, all four door locks, window switches, cassette player. If you want to throw away money then this car is for you.
It is all about the air.
This is a good car for the price.
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Related Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner