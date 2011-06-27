  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. Used 1992 Lincoln Continental
  5. Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Continental
5(18%)4(27%)3(37%)2(18%)1(0%)
3.5
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Continentals for sale
List Price Estimate
$820 - $1,760
Used Continental for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Expensive to keep.

BW, 02/27/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Nice car when it is running. I have replaced air shock and air pump, head gasket, air conditioning, and brake booster.

Report Abuse

Headache to own

northdave, 04/17/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

1992 Lincoln Continental purchased used october 1992. Engine went bad day after purchase(63000 miles). New used engine replaced by seller had 47000 miles on it 12/12 warrenty. Transmission went bad 2 months after purchase. Rebuilt and on the way home engine started knocking it now has burnt valve. If you purchase a lincoln from this year have deep pockets.

Report Abuse

Lemon

vahala, 06/29/2004
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car has been a lemon from the day I purchased it! New airconditioner, new heads, new air shocks, new hood shocks, and the list goes on and on! I would never buy another Lincoln!

Report Abuse

Money Pit

tryanother, 08/12/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Anything that could go wrong did go wrong. From transmission to suspension. Three alternators, two starters, A/C system, all four door locks, window switches, cassette player. If you want to throw away money then this car is for you.

Report Abuse

It is all about the air.

computerboy, 07/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a good car for the price.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Continentals for sale

Related Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles