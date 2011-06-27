Used 1991 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.0/409.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3633 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|109.0 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
