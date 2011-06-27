  1. Home
Used 1991 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Continental
Overview
See Continental Inventory
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: V6
Combined MPG: 18
Drivetrain
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 279.0/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 18.6 gal.
Combined MPG: 18
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 220 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size: 3.8 l
Horsepower: 155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle: 38.4 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: V6
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 38.7 in.
Front leg room: 41.7 in.
Front hip room: 56.5 in.
Front shoulder room: 57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 38.4 in.
Rear hip Room: 56.5 in.
Rear leg room: 39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room: 57.4 in.
Measurements
Length: 205.1 in.
Curb weight: 3633 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 19.0 cu.ft.
Height: 55.6 in.
Wheel base: 109.0 in.
Width: 72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Bisque Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Bisque Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Bisque Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Bisque Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
