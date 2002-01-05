Used 1991 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me
- 145,731 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,250
Basic Auto Sales - Ashland / Virginia
BOSS SAID IT MUST GO*** 1996 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL*** LEATHER SEATS*** POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS*** POWER DRIVERS SEAT*** CALL NOW 6540 645 3493
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Lincoln Continental .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM97V1TY705480
Stock: B16791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2019
- 27,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,999$8,108 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4934 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NP0H5621020
Stock: O300434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 34,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,992$6,347 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Lincoln Continental Select FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***INCREDIBLE WEEKEND SPECIAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK1H5611220
Stock: N611220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 39,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,565$7,958 Below Market
South Shore Nissan - Amityville / New York
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, HEATED SEAT PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO, PREMIUM LEATHER, REAR PARKING BACKUP CAMERA, STREAMING MEDIA / AUDIO, 360-degree Camera, 40/20/40 Rear-Seat, 4-Way Rear-Seat Power Lumbar, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Head-Up Display, Auto High Beams, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Climate Package, Dual Seat Ashtray, Heated & Cooled Rear Seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Inflatable Rear-Seat Belts (2nd Row Outboard), Interior Rear-Door Puddle Lamps, Lane Keeping System, Luxury Package, Manual Rear Headrests, Navigation System, Passenger Seat Back Control Switch, Power Recline Rear-Seat, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Premium LED Headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear Duct B-Pillar Registers, Rear-Seat Package, Revel Ultima w/19 Speakers, Single-CD player, Sunblinds, Technology Package, Technology Package (DISC), Twin Panel Moonroof, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.0L V6 Red CARFAX One-Owner.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Stout engine; luxurious cabin; innovative seating. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NC2H5605317
Stock: U03802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-10-2020
- 14,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,995$4,691 Below Market
Gus Machado Ford - Hialeah / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9930 miles below market average! Black 2019 Lincoln Continental Select FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln Continental Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK5K5604472
Stock: K5604472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- 9,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,795$3,507 Below Market
Libertyville Lincoln - Libertyville / Illinois
Black Velvet 2017 Lincoln Continental Select Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 20514 miles below market average! ...Family owned and operated since 1972.Libertyville Lincoln located in Libertyville, IL is proud to be one of the premier Lincoln dealerships in the Northern Chicago suburbs area, less than 20 minutes from O'Hare Airport. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Libertyville Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle.2017 Lincoln Continental Select 4D Sedan 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift17/26 City/Highway MPG 17/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Stout engine; luxurious cabin; innovative seating. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK1H5620953
Stock: 2503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Select22,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,395$5,642 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is very proud to offer this outstanding 2017 Lincoln Continental Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic Select with the following features: SUPER LOW MILES and over 12K in OPTIONS! 63k original MSRPNavigation, Back Up Camera, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 360-degree Camera, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Head-Up Display, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Continental Technology Package, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Revel Audio System, Twin Panel Moonroof w/Power Shade, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 200 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9TP1H5611017
Stock: H5611017
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 29,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,999$4,762 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7706 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NC0H5623427
Stock: C305034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 38,532 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,288
Bill Utter Ford - Denton / Texas
Maroon 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 2.7L GTDI V6 30 Way Power Multi-Contour Seats, 360-degree Camera, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Head-Up Display, Auto High Beams, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Climate Package, Equipment Group 300A, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Revel Audio System, Technology Package, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Stout engine; luxurious cabin; innovative seating. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9RP8H5602676
Stock: T212923A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
- 8,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,990$3,451 Below Market
Cadillac of Dublin - Dublin / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Magnetic Gray Metallic 2018 Lincoln Continental Select AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V MOON ROOF/SUN ROOF, NAVIGATION, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, Great Value, Value Priced, ONE OWNER, Equipment Group 200A.**CERTIFIED LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** Want to stretch your purchasing power? We know that shopping for a pre-owned vehicle can be full of uncertainties. We are so confident in OUR pre-owned vehicles that we have covered them with our YES PLAN Certified program. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5485 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9TK9J5609526
Stock: F0163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,396 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,499$2,541 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9PK8H5603267
Stock: C296263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- 32,652 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,995$4,121 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this two-owner, NONSMOKER, FRESH-OFF-LEASE 2017 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL SELECT (FWD). Driven only 32,652 miles, this roomy sedan enjoys great predicted reliability ratings and perhaps even more impressive safety scores. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Continental a five-star overall rating, with five out of five stars in the frontal and side crash tests. It received four stars in the rollover test. The Continental also earned top scores in all crash tests performed at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The IIHS named the Continental a 2017 Top Safety Pick+, the organization's highest award. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until March 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this luxury large car will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 70,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - 30-WAY PERFECT POSITION SEATING Select Plus Package - VOICE ACTIVATED FACTORY NAVIGATION - BLINDSPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM - CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT - REMOTE ENGINE START - FORWARD & REVERSE SENSING SYSTEMS - ADAPTIVE H.I.D. HEADLIGHTS with L.E.D. SIGNATURE LIGHTING - DUAL-ZONE ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL - HEATED FRONT SEATS - HANDS-FREE FOOT-ACTIVATED TRUNK LID Continental Technology Package - 360 DEGREE PARKING CAMERA - PARKING ASSISTANCE (guidance display for front parking and rear parking) - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ACTIVATES STEERING - PRE-COLLISION ASSIST with PEDESTRIAN DETECTION (brake assist, pedestrian avoidance system and visual/acoustic warning) - AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR - INTERMITTENT RAIN SENSOR - WINDSCREEN WIPER DE-ICER Continental Climate Package - HEADLIGHT CONTROL - AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR - HEATED REAR SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - INTERMITTENT RAIN SENSOR - WINDSCREEN WIPER DE-ICER ...and so much more! Please note that when this vehicle was returned to Ford Motor Credit at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the left A pillar (the roof support structure located where the left front door is mounted to the vehicle, at the edge of the windshield). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a front door pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL SELECT! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK0H5623603
Stock: 23397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 8,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,998$3,852 Below Market
Van Horn Ford Lomira - Lomira / Wisconsin
EXCELLENT CONDITION, LOW MILES, GOOD TIRE TREAD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, SYNC III, Heated Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, BLIS Blind Spot Detection Cross Path Detection, Rearview Camera, Remote Start, Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, 20' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 30 Way Power Multi-Contour Seats, Adaptive suspension, Auto High Beams, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Climate Package, Equipment Group 300A, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/10 Speakers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Window Blind, Remote keyless entry, Single-CD player, Steering wheel audio controls, Steering wheel memory, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study CERTIFIED 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm the vehicle is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9RP8H5623608
Stock: L134371BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 22,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,979$2,972 Below Market
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY! WE LOVE TRADES! HASSLE FREE FINANCE PLANS FOR EVERYONE! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1578 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $27,889 KBB Fair Market Range High: $32,266 Recent Arrival! ** BALANCE OF 72 MONTH 75,000 MILE FACTORY WARRANTY, COMES WITH!**, 1 OWNER PUNTA GORDA NATIVE!$51,435 WINDOW NEW! EXPECT PERFECTION!, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System w/Cross Traffic Alert, BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, HEATED FRONT AND BACK LEATHER SEATS, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, LEATHER SEATING, LIFETIME NATIONWIDE WARRANTY, NAVIGATION, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/10 Speakers, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, Security system, Select Plus, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Trip computer, UPGRADED WHEELS.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.Reviews: * Stout engine; luxurious cabin; innovative seating. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK7H5623551
Stock: K7081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere10,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,890$2,392 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2017 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL PREMIERE 3.7L AWD! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $48,100.00! HEATED FRONT SEATS, SINGLE SLOT CD PLAYER, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, POWER FRONT SEATS! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 03/31/2023 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Ingot Silver Metallic Exterior, Ebony Soft-Touch Interior. Vehicle Features: 3.7L TIVCT V6 Engine, 6-Speed Selectshift Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Single Slot CD Player, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, E-Latch Door Handle, Chrome Mesh Grille, Adaptive HID Headlamps w/ LED Signature Lighting, LED Taillamps, Sideview Mirrors Power Fold/Heated/Signal/Memory, Manual Trunk Lid, Ambient Lighting, Dual-zone Electronic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory, Lincoln Soft Touch Seats, One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows, Particulate Air Filter, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Active Noise Control, Adaptive Steering, Auto Hold, Continuously Controlled Damping, Forward Reverse Sensing System, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, MyKey, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Sync3, Universal Garage Door Open, AdvanceTrac ESC, Side Impact/Curtain Airbags, Driver/Pass Knee Airbags, Dual Stage Front Airbags, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, SOS Post Crash System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9VK7H5623786
Stock: XX5774
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 39,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,888$7,577 Below Market
Courtesy Ford Lincoln - Breaux Bridge / Louisiana
Win a bargain on this 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve before someone else takes it home. Spacious but easy to maneuver, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L engine have lots of personality for a discount price. It comes equipped with these options: Systems Monitor, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, and Leatherette Door Trim Insert. You've done your research, so stop by Courtesy Ford at 2022 Rees St # T, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 today to take a test drive of this great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NC4H5614360
Stock: PC4200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Select22,164 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,800$3,432 Below Market
Dana Ford Lincoln - Staten Island / New York
Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2017 Lincoln Continental Select *Fully detailed*, *Fresh oil change*, Equipment Group 200A, Navigation System, Twin Panel Moonroof w/Power Shade.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* 200 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable WarrantyAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyBuy from Dana Ford Lincoln. PACKAGE and OPTIONS:WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT, SINGLE-CD PLAYER, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTO -inc: paddle shifters, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, ENGINE: 2.7L GTDI V6, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF W/POWER SHADE, SELECT PLUS -inc: Navigation System SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (subscription required) w/a in the 48 contiguous states Service not available In AK/HI BLIS Blind Spot Info System w/Cross Traffic Alert, All Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Mirror Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Mirror Memory, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, MP3 Player, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9TP9H5607264
Stock: 607264B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 19,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,998$3,829 Below Market
CarMax Boise (Meridian) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Meridian / Idaho
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in ID, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 Dealer Documentation Service Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NC1H5602599
Stock: 18826952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
