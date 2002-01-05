Used 1991 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this two-owner, NONSMOKER, FRESH-OFF-LEASE 2017 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL SELECT (FWD). Driven only 32,652 miles, this roomy sedan enjoys great predicted reliability ratings and perhaps even more impressive safety scores. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Continental a five-star overall rating, with five out of five stars in the frontal and side crash tests. It received four stars in the rollover test. The Continental also earned top scores in all crash tests performed at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The IIHS named the Continental a 2017 Top Safety Pick+, the organization's highest award. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until March 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this luxury large car will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 70,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - 30-WAY PERFECT POSITION SEATING Select Plus Package - VOICE ACTIVATED FACTORY NAVIGATION - BLINDSPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM - CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT - REMOTE ENGINE START - FORWARD & REVERSE SENSING SYSTEMS - ADAPTIVE H.I.D. HEADLIGHTS with L.E.D. SIGNATURE LIGHTING - DUAL-ZONE ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL - HEATED FRONT SEATS - HANDS-FREE FOOT-ACTIVATED TRUNK LID Continental Technology Package - 360 DEGREE PARKING CAMERA - PARKING ASSISTANCE (guidance display for front parking and rear parking) - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ACTIVATES STEERING - PRE-COLLISION ASSIST with PEDESTRIAN DETECTION (brake assist, pedestrian avoidance system and visual/acoustic warning) - AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR - INTERMITTENT RAIN SENSOR - WINDSCREEN WIPER DE-ICER Continental Climate Package - HEADLIGHT CONTROL - AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR - HEATED REAR SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - INTERMITTENT RAIN SENSOR - WINDSCREEN WIPER DE-ICER ...and so much more! Please note that when this vehicle was returned to Ford Motor Credit at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the left A pillar (the roof support structure located where the left front door is mounted to the vehicle, at the edge of the windshield). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a front door pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL SELECT! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LN6L9SK0H5623603

Stock: 23397

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020