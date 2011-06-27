Used 1999 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews
I'm in love!
joemadre, 01/23/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
This is my third Lexus and I've not been let down by any of them. The SC 400 is the best car I've ever owned due to its fit and finish coupled with stellar reliability. The greatest luxury of all is knowing you can depend on your car and it delivers. The look is timeless, the engine bulletproof, and the comfort/performance slaps the competition like a flaccid weenie.
1999 SC400
Larry Muirhead, 04/02/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
This car is a well built machine. Drives like the day it drove out of the dealership. No rattles/ pure, silky performance.
