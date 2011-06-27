Used 1996 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Lexus=The desire of ALL other makes
I have always liked the Lexus line-up of vehicles. Style, class, reliability and re-sale value all receive high marks from me. My family have owned several Lexus styles since 1990. My favorite to date is the SC 400. WOW, what a car. I would recommend ANY of the Lexus line-up....but save a few $$$'s and buy pre-owned. My 1996 SC 400 had an original MSRP of $56600. I bought it in 2001 with 80K for $15,500.....but it still feels, drives and smells as if it were new. Good luck finding the Lexus you will definitly fall in love with.
Luxury Coupe
The Lexus SC 400 is built like a tank and was made to last. I bought my beauty 12 years after it was assembled, but it had only 70,000 miles on it. The car is heavy duty, and weights a ton, but this creates an amazingly smooth ride. The car is not street light to street light quick, but has great power on the freeway. Perhaps I do not have the lead foot of some others, but my 12 year old car gets very respectable mileage. I have gotten as much as 24 miles per gallon on an entire tank, and rarely get under 20 miles per gallon - very respectable for a V8 with 260 HP.
Well designed luxury vehicle
I owned this car for more than 3 years now, the experience were very positive. This car runs flawlessly. I did all the required maintenance and more. The maintenance could be expensive but it is well worth it. It is a perfect cruiser not a sports car. Get one and judge it for yourself. Remember to come back to this site and post your comments.
Lexus SC400 Perfect Car
Luckily I found and drove this car home before someone else did. I kept this car about a week before I finally signed papers and for only $15500.00 and 68000 miles I believe I made the best decision on a car I have ever made. Platinum Metallic, Black leather Interior, Heated seats, VSC, Nakamichi Audio System,Compact Disc Changer, Power Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Traction Control System.
Amazing
Have only had the car a short while, but it's pretty amazing. You can pick this car up for 5 or 6 grand now, and it was over 50k new!
