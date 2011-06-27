Used 1996 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Lexus=The desire of ALL other makes Andrew B , 06/06/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have always liked the Lexus line-up of vehicles. Style, class, reliability and re-sale value all receive high marks from me. My family have owned several Lexus styles since 1990. My favorite to date is the SC 400. WOW, what a car. I would recommend ANY of the Lexus line-up....but save a few $$$'s and buy pre-owned. My 1996 SC 400 had an original MSRP of $56600. I bought it in 2001 with 80K for $15,500.....but it still feels, drives and smells as if it were new. Good luck finding the Lexus you will definitly fall in love with. Report Abuse

Luxury Coupe Steve Abrahamson , 08/30/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful The Lexus SC 400 is built like a tank and was made to last. I bought my beauty 12 years after it was assembled, but it had only 70,000 miles on it. The car is heavy duty, and weights a ton, but this creates an amazingly smooth ride. The car is not street light to street light quick, but has great power on the freeway. Perhaps I do not have the lead foot of some others, but my 12 year old car gets very respectable mileage. I have gotten as much as 24 miles per gallon on an entire tank, and rarely get under 20 miles per gallon - very respectable for a V8 with 260 HP. Report Abuse

Well designed luxury vehicle SC4Hundred , 03/04/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owned this car for more than 3 years now, the experience were very positive. This car runs flawlessly. I did all the required maintenance and more. The maintenance could be expensive but it is well worth it. It is a perfect cruiser not a sports car. Get one and judge it for yourself. Remember to come back to this site and post your comments. Report Abuse

Lexus SC400 Perfect Car srmhd , 03/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Luckily I found and drove this car home before someone else did. I kept this car about a week before I finally signed papers and for only $15500.00 and 68000 miles I believe I made the best decision on a car I have ever made. Platinum Metallic, Black leather Interior, Heated seats, VSC, Nakamichi Audio System,Compact Disc Changer, Power Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Traction Control System. Report Abuse