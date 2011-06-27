Used 1992 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best $2700.00 investment
I was looking for a used vehicle to commute 40 miles one way and this car has been very reliable . I've has this vehicle for a year with no serious problems. I now have 158k an still runs like a champ. It's a very fun car to drive with great horse power. if you run across someone selling a sc400,research and go for it!
'92 SC400
Bought w/slightly over 100K mi, now at 204K. Only maint done plugs & wires, 2 sets brake pads, tires, alternator. All wear items except alt. Car runs like new. Drove friend who owns a new, Pontiac Grand Prix GTP. He couldn't believe that my car 10yr old car was more quiet, comfortable & rattle-free than his new car. Couldn't believe handling & acceleration either. This car is supremely capable @ 80mph+, which is important when you put on 50K mi/yr. Bought car for $9K 2-1/2 yrs ago. Aside from my Kawasaki cycle and my 4wdTurbo Celica it's the best money I've spent. Highly recommend this vehicle. As close to bulletproof as it gets.
My 19 year old SC400...WOW!!!
I recently picked up a 92 SC400 w/88K miles. It needs some work, but it is still a blast to drive. The engine and transmission are solid and nobody believes the car is 19 years old. The quality and design of this car were decades ahead of its time. I look forward to fixing it up and using it as a weekend cruiser. Pick one up if you can, there is a reason they are ranked as one of the Top 10 cars of all time on many lists.
Just keeps going, and going...
I purchased this car as a comfortable winter beater, not planning to keep it. It has sunk it's well-built teeth into me and I don't see myself ever letting go of this car! At 190K miles it still starts right up, shifts as smooth as silk, all of the electronics work, and it drives wonderfully after having the steering rack bushings replaced ($55 + my labor - 30 minutes).The interior only has minor wear on the seats and I replaced the gauge lighting for $12, otherwise it is as it left the showroom after almost 20 years! The paint is fading but the panel fit is still extrodinary, it will be painted this coming spring and I'll probably get some rolling jewelry for it too! Drive one, you'll buy!
Perfect blend of Luxury and Sport
With 180,000 miles on it when it was totaled, I only had to replace the stock plastic radiator, and AC. The car ran like a champ. The V8 provided plenty of power to the rear wheels during any driving situation. The handling was excellent. I am currently looking for an SC now as DD.
