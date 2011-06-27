Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Title: the best of the best
Review: I am the original owner of a jade green, 5 speed, in mint condition, 1995 SC300 with 105k miles that I love more then any car I have ever owned. I still feel proud when I get behind the wheel and take it for a spin. Heads roll when I stop at a light and the car gets the royal look over..some folks have me roll down my window to ask what year and model it is...it still drives and feels like the day I bought it and except for the A/C going out a few years ago, and a leaking rack and pinion that had to be replaced, it has been the least expensive car to own I have ever had. I will keep this car for as long as parts are still available.
Beautiful Sports Coupe
This Lexus is an excellent sports car. It handles beautifully, has plenty of power, and just looks stellar! I have gotten quite a few compliments from strangers about this car. It also definitely turns heads.
SC300 5-speed = Class and Performance
Ultimate combination of sport car and luxury car. The 5-speed and its exact effortless steering make this a dream car. It goes where your point it and it gives perfect feedback to the driver on road condition. Amenities are complete and the class factor means you don't have anything to prove to anyone. This car is basically a Supra NA in a tux. This isn't just Lexus' idea of a sports car, its a sport car built and backed by Lexus. You aren't getting mine and there are only 781 others. Keep looking.
Bring back this SC body style
I have 356,000 on this car. I've never had any major problems with this car. Waited to purchase the new SC series but was disappointed with the size... very tiny made for a Lady. So I kept my car and because of size now looking to buy something else. But I love this SC300 so much!
A Winner!
I purchased this SC 300 new on July 1, 1994. It has been a perfect car. I often considered buying a new car of the past 13 years, but then I ask myself "Why?" I now pay an annual license fee of only $88 and have no monthly payments and the car runs like new. It has classic styling and will never look dated.
Sponsored cars related to the SC 300
Related Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner