Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 for Sale Near Me

- 20,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,910
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,988
lsz5343,04/24/2011
Review: I am the original owner of a jade green, 5 speed, in mint condition, 1995 SC300 with 105k miles that I love more then any car I have ever owned. I still feel proud when I get behind the wheel and take it for a spin. Heads roll when I stop at a light and the car gets the royal look over..some folks have me roll down my window to ask what year and model it is...it still drives and feels like the day I bought it and except for the A/C going out a few years ago, and a leaking rack and pinion that had to be replaced, it has been the least expensive car to own I have ever had. I will keep this car for as long as parts are still available.