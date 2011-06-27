Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews

Absolutely awesome redesign of this car. Randy Ziemienski , 11/16/2015 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful If you are looking for an high end hybrid SUV that has all the latest technology, power, comfort, luxury and eye catching style, then look no further! The new 2016 450h hybrid is not only the sportiest looking SUV on the market, but it is also provides a fantastic driving experience. I recently traded in my 2011 450h for the 2016 revised model and am just smiling ear to ear. Everyone I show it to is in awe. I was lucky enough to get in early on this vehicle and can tell you first hand that it is worth every penny. From the new and extended high tech navigation system to all the upgraded safety features, Lexus has hit the bullseye. Ergonomically, it is the most comfortable ride ever and at my age (59) this is critical to driver comfort and safety. Again, Lexus hits the mark on so many areas that I can't imagine driving anything else. By the way, I am just a consumer and these comments are real and true! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One Sweet Ride David K. , 04/26/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I really like the design of this car, contrary to what others have posted. To me it is modern and very distinct. The only negatives on the design are that the rear cargo area and visibility out the back window is somewhat limited. However, as soon as I got used to using the camera, mirror, and warning systems, visibility was not an issue. Also I am glad to give up a little cargo room to avoid the boxy rear on you see on most SUVs. The backup warning system lets you know if a car is coming when you are backing up. I don't know how it sees around corners, but it seems to. The design of the interior is amazing. I got the parchment and bamboo interior, and it feels and smells very luxurious. The seats are leather trimmed, but most surfaces are what Lexus calls NuLuxe, a synthetic leather. The material is not cheap feeling at all and is supposed to be a lot more durable and less prone to wear than real leather. It feels very substantial and leather-like. The bamboo is beautiful, especially on the steering wheel. The only vehicle I would compare to this Lexus is a classic Rolls Royce, circa 1960 ( I rode in one once). The car accelerates OK, it is no Tesla, but has plenty of torque on the low end when you press the pedal to the metal, thanks to the 3 electric engines. Braking has a different feel because of the hybrid system, but stops quickly for a 2 1/2 ton vehicle. Cornering is just OK. it is a tall, heavy car; not a sport car feel but what I would expect in a big luxury car. The vehicle has a tendency to over steer when you accelerate into a turn, which does not inspire confidence in handling. The ride is silky smooth and quiet. Passengers are well insulated from road noise and imperfections in the pavement. The remote opening 5th door is a convenience. The vehicle side doors seem heavy for such a luxurious vehicle. Everything else is so refined it seems like they would have some kind of power assist or counter balance. The rear door is always operated electronically. The Infotainment system is the only real negative I have for an otherwise superb vehicle. I have been working with the voice commands with varying degrees of success. The voice command options seem too limited. Lexus apparently went with its own navigation system rather than partner with somebody that knows what they are doing like Google or Garmin. Note to Toyota: you are a CAR company - why would you think you can make a competitive navigation system? You can't. And they want $240/year after the first year, much more than buying a better Garmin. The manual states you can integrate the voice command system with an iphone - and a small and otherwise worthless compartment in the middle console seems designed to hold a small iphone. The on-board bluetooth integrated my Samsung cellphone seamlessly into the car's voice and sound system. Mileage has been less than claimed, but has improved since the battery has become conditioned and I learned to drive the vehicle. I got 29 MPG (vs. claimed 28) on a recent highway trip, averaging 70 MPH. Around town I've averaged 26 MPG (vs. claimed 30), but that seems fine for such a heavy vehicle. Most of my trips are short, and the air conditioning is usually working at warp speed in our Las Vegas heat. The Lexus RX450h requires premium gas. I have driven a lot of nice cars, and this is the nicest. I love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Okay - get real, this is a soccer Mom's car. rky , 11/04/2016 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This is not a Porsche, BMW, Audi, nor is it Mercedes. It's a Lexus, a fancy Toyota. I bought it because Toyota has a long history of reliable hybrid cars. I had a Porsche 928, two Corvettes, and a Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4. I miss the GT VR4. I'm over 60 and wanted the biggest Japanese hybrid money can buy. But after I bought it I heard that Acura will have a hybrid MDX in mid year 2017. The MDX has a superior all wheel drive system that can isolate 100% of the power to any one wheel at a time - SH-AWD. Acura claims 26 mpg combined on its hybrid. Lexus claims 30 mpg combined. But on the econ setting I am getting 31.8 to 32 mpg. I currently have 665 miles on the car. I traded in an 2012 MDX Advanced. An all gas version that delivered 16 mpg combined. Anyway, it was time to go conservative and green. I like the aggressive front grill and the f sport badge even if it does nothing for performance. 0-60 is a sad 7.9 seconds. Hardly quick but adequate to merge into highway traffic. But I am driving in a way that you would expect a senior citizen to drive, like a turtle who had instant oatmeal for breakfast. I just hope the curtain airbags will protect my frail aging frame from any potential collision and that I continue to drive this fancy car into my 80's. Update: This is a soccer Mom's car. Would rather have a Range Rover - Sport HSE or a 4 Runner TRD Trail Pro. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Making Lemonade With This Lexus Lemon Mike Tinsley , 09/26/2017 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Hopefully, the problems I've had are unique. At 1438 miles, had to replace the fuel tank, fuel pump, fuel gauge and brake pump booster; in shop 21 days. At 10,019 miles, scheduled lift gate recall repair and oil change; took 45 days to get part and second trip to dealer for installation of part. At 12067 miles, replaced leaking transaxle oil seal. At 20,140 miles, replaced same leaking transaxle oil seal for second time and replaced transaxle itself. According to my service adviser, the transaxle was scored and was a factory defect; took 6 days to receive part. At 20,153 miles, the air conditioner on the driver's side quit (I live in Texas and the temp was still near 100); took 16 days to get damper servo so it could be repaired. On one occasion, the radio was on, but no sound would emit regardless of what I tried; restarting the engine caused it to work again. On one occasion, several warning lights flashed, but I couldn't tell which ones they were since I was driving. I've been driving a Lexus hybrid for almost 4 years, and know how to start it. About 20% of the time, I have to try a second time to start the car. None of the electrical problems created an error code and the service department can't replicate them. Fortunately, I leased the car, and it will be returned at the end of the lease. My wife and I really wanted to keep this car (I even flew at my expense from Dallas to San Antonio to get it as it was exactly what we wanted and was the only one of its kind in North America), but it's been far too unreliable for us to do so. I'm grateful all these problems have been handled under warranty, and I'm grateful that the dealer always provides a quality loaner for us to use when our car is in the shop. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse