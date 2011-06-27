Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews
Happy camper
Picked up the 2015 RX450h in March. Traded in a 2013'RX 350. Gotta tell you the 2013 was a gas hog. Only 16 mpg. Tried everything to improve. No luck . The 2015 RX 450 h is just the opposite. Great mpg. Average of 28-29 city only driving. Could not be happier with the whole package. Car is loaded. Stargaze Black over Black. Hard to believe but it is even quieter than the 2013. Rides great with the 19" tires and rims. I believe with warmer weather and summer blen gasoline the mpg will,go,even higher. Glad we got the 2015. The 2016 redesign is not to our liking. We love the soft sculptured lines of the 2015 ext. And int. <br><br><br><br>
It's a Lexus, need I say more...
Though this model is a bit pricey with all the "bells and whistles", it is worth it in comfort, convenience, and reliability.
Rockin RX
Mostly I love the car. Had an ES350 before. No problems with previous car and sold at 90,000 + miles. Miss my 6 changer CD player and the new ones only have 1 CD player and miss the little drawer on left of steering wheel that they replaced with another cup holder. I think Lexus is a great car. I only put 4 tires and a battery on my first one and everything was fine at my 90,000 mile check up. Find I sometimes bump my head
my 3rd. Lexus
This is the second "h" we have purchased. I see much improvements over the last. Clearly the interior had a "women's touch". Engine much more "peppy" than the last. Still the better ride compared to the Cad 2013 Rx I now use for work.
A very fragile SUV
Extensive use of plastic body parts makes this vehicle VERY susceptible to damage and VERY expensive repairs. The slightest encounter with road debris will cause body parts to separate. This type of damage cannot be repaired, requiring both parts to be replaced, which is VERY expensive. This is my last RX-450h!
