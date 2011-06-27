Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews

Happy camper snowman22 , 04/20/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Picked up the 2015 RX450h in March. Traded in a 2013'RX 350. Gotta tell you the 2013 was a gas hog. Only 16 mpg. Tried everything to improve. No luck . The 2015 RX 450 h is just the opposite. Great mpg. Average of 28-29 city only driving. Could not be happier with the whole package. Car is loaded. Stargaze Black over Black. Hard to believe but it is even quieter than the 2013. Rides great with the 19" tires and rims. I believe with warmer weather and summer blen gasoline the mpg will,go,even higher. Glad we got the 2015. The 2016 redesign is not to our liking. We love the soft sculptured lines of the 2015 ext. And int. <br><br><br><br> Report Abuse

It's a Lexus, need I say more... Douglass Ackley , 09/26/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Though this model is a bit pricey with all the "bells and whistles", it is worth it in comfort, convenience, and reliability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Rockin RX Ginger , 01/25/2016 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Mostly I love the car. Had an ES350 before. No problems with previous car and sold at 90,000 + miles. Miss my 6 changer CD player and the new ones only have 1 CD player and miss the little drawer on left of steering wheel that they replaced with another cup holder. I think Lexus is a great car. I only put 4 tires and a battery on my first one and everything was fine at my 90,000 mile check up. Find I sometimes bump my head Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

my 3rd. Lexus chuck lichter , 11/04/2015 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is the second "h" we have purchased. I see much improvements over the last. Clearly the interior had a "women's touch". Engine much more "peppy" than the last. Still the better ride compared to the Cad 2013 Rx I now use for work. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value