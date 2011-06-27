2020 Lexus RX 350L SUV Consumer Reviews
Best SUV for Comfort and Reliability
I was leaning towards the BMW X5 and my sife was leaning for the Lexus. We were shopping for an SUV for last 3 months. We did not like the GLE as it was truck based, jazzy and uncomfortable seats and the thrid row as cramped. After test driving the X5 and RXL couple of times, we purchased 2020 RX 350L Atomic Silver with black interior, what a great color combination. BMW X5 is also a good choice for those who want luxury interior with, better handling and performance. For us the RXL met our needs of comfort and we were not looking at performance. The third row in the 2020 model slides and is enough to sit mid side adults or kids. We were not looking at a regular 7 seater as we don't want a big vehicle and we only needed 7 seats for occasional guests. Also the third row seats are regular seats with USB and climate control and not jump seats like X5. The front seats are very comfortable and I like the high seating. Premium audio with 12 speakers is good enough for us. Connectivity, wifi, navigation are flawless in our car. Interior is classic and not jazzy like other competitors. The ride is very smooth with almost no feedback from the road. The drag coefficient is reduced compared to 2019 model and the handling is sharper. Go for RXL vs the RX for extra space, seats with hardly any impact on mileage. The infotainment system with touch screen is good however I prefer the trackpad when driving. The heated and ventilate seats and heated steering make long distance driving a pleasure. I would have chosen the RX 450HL but it comes with Captain chars in second row instead of Bench and reduces seating to 6. If you are okay with that, go for the RX 450HL as the drive is smoother and you will get better mileage in stop and go traffic like LA. With Third row you still ahve enough room for couple of small bags or carryons in cargo space. Safety: Compared to competitors, safety is priority and not an option in Lexus. Thanks to Lexus’ Safety System+ 2.0 there is no shortage of standard safety items on the RX range, which includes Siri Eyes Free, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, rearview camera, and automatic high beams. In 2020 RX L there is low-light bicyclist detection, low-light pedestrian detection, road sign assist, and lane tracing assist. Best is wife is happy with the purchase.
Sporty and stylish
The above review is like I wrote it. I did extensive research and decided on the RXL. For my family, we loved ghat the second row seats recline and that even though you gain 4.3 ish inches, your increased cargo space is much more measurement wise. I love the fact that I am not driving a huge suv anymore, however, keep my emergency extra seats down just in case. It feels sporty and inside of the car feels luxurious. We recently packed up the car with 2 teenagers and hit the road for a weekend getaway with plenty of room for our bags and grocery items for our cabin. I have also purchased the all weather mats. Love it!!
Comfortable Driving
Very nice car for traveling. Super comfortable & quiet.
Over joy!!
Driving a cloud!
