2020 Lexus RX 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RX 350 SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,100*
Total Cash Price
$47,135
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,182*
Total Cash Price
$48,078
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,117*
Total Cash Price
$64,575
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,281*
Total Cash Price
$66,460
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,658*
Total Cash Price
$65,046
F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,264*
Total Cash Price
$49,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$864
|$894
|$926
|$958
|$4,477
|Maintenance
|$263
|$927
|$574
|$2,248
|$2,904
|$6,916
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$412
|$632
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,051
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,235
|Financing
|$2,535
|$2,039
|$1,509
|$944
|$341
|$7,368
|Depreciation
|$7,076
|$4,994
|$4,081
|$4,574
|$3,997
|$24,722
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,142
|$10,294
|$8,570
|$10,660
|$10,434
|$54,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$881
|$912
|$945
|$977
|$4,567
|Maintenance
|$268
|$946
|$585
|$2,293
|$2,962
|$7,054
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$420
|$645
|$1,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,092
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,280
|Financing
|$2,586
|$2,080
|$1,539
|$963
|$348
|$7,515
|Depreciation
|$7,218
|$5,094
|$4,163
|$4,665
|$4,077
|$25,216
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,425
|$10,500
|$8,741
|$10,873
|$10,643
|$55,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RX 350 SUV F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$1,269
|$1,312
|$6,133
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,270
|$786
|$3,080
|$3,978
|$9,475
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$564
|$866
|$1,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,810
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,062
|Financing
|$3,473
|$2,793
|$2,067
|$1,293
|$467
|$10,094
|Depreciation
|$9,694
|$6,842
|$5,591
|$6,266
|$5,476
|$33,869
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,375
|$14,103
|$11,741
|$14,604
|$14,295
|$74,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RX 350 SUV F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$1,351
|$6,313
|Maintenance
|$371
|$1,307
|$809
|$3,170
|$4,095
|$9,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$581
|$891
|$1,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,892
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,151
|Financing
|$3,574
|$2,875
|$2,128
|$1,331
|$481
|$10,389
|Depreciation
|$9,977
|$7,042
|$5,754
|$6,449
|$5,636
|$34,858
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,940
|$14,515
|$12,084
|$15,031
|$14,712
|$76,281
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,278
|$1,322
|$6,178
|Maintenance
|$363
|$1,279
|$792
|$3,102
|$4,008
|$9,544
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$569
|$872
|$1,441
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,830
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,084
|Financing
|$3,498
|$2,814
|$2,082
|$1,303
|$471
|$10,168
|Depreciation
|$9,765
|$6,892
|$5,632
|$6,312
|$5,516
|$34,116
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,516
|$14,206
|$11,827
|$14,711
|$14,399
|$74,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$996
|$4,656
|Maintenance
|$274
|$964
|$597
|$2,338
|$3,020
|$7,193
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$428
|$657
|$1,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,133
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,324
|Financing
|$2,636
|$2,121
|$1,569
|$982
|$355
|$7,663
|Depreciation
|$7,359
|$5,194
|$4,244
|$4,757
|$4,157
|$25,711
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,708
|$10,706
|$8,913
|$11,086
|$10,851
|$56,264
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus RX 350 in Virginia is:not available
