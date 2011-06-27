Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 SUV Consumer Reviews
Pleasantly Surprised
Test-drove the audi q5, mercedes glk and rx350. I decided to got with the rx350 because it had an amazing feel to it, very luxurious. I had a rav4 (v4) prior to this, I used to average 10.8L/100km. In the rx I average 11.5L/100km, wow. I also felt like it was roomier than the q5 and glk. It cost me more than the german competitors and it was worth it. I really enjoy driving this car and if Lexus keeps their standards high I can see my self purchasing another one in 4 years. I got mine in Starlight Black Mica (the colour glows in the sun) with the saddle tan interior. I am loving this combination. The LEDs and new corporate grill make this car look much more sportier than before.
Compliments my Porsche 911
I just bought a 2013 Certified RX 350 F sport with 18,000 mi. and think it's a great car. I have always driven manual shift cars and this car is a nice luxury experience. I am in my early 70's and plan on this being my last car, which is why I bought a Lexus and not a German car. As far as the reviews, I don't quite understand. I have owned an early Porsche 911 for almost 25 years. This car is certainly not a Porsche, it was never intended to be. But I can hold my own on an autocross course, and I have driven this car on some curvy, decreasing radii turns requiring heavy braking, power on acceleration out of turns and weight transfer. I think this is a great car for what it is in the handling dept. Having driven Honda's for most of my life, if the quality is up to that standard (and I am sure that it is) I will be very happy.
- Performance
- Comfort
Absolutely LOVE it.......
I just purchased my first Lexus a few days ago and it was the best decision that I had ever made. The vehicle is so comfortable and well built. The quality of the vehicle is absolutely outstanding. The interior is very well made & plush. This vehicle has all the features. The vehicle is so quiet and I just love it. I used to own a 2012 Cadillac and it was so uncomfortable and very noisy! This will not be my last Lexus. I am sure that I will purchase another one in the near future. Carrie
Great vehicle with only a few complaints
The 2013 has made subtle changes from the '12 model but the changes are noticeable. The front of the car looks great now and unfortunately those with the 2012 model look outdated and antiquated next to it. The interior is clean, modern, and sleek without goddy ornamentation and flare. It's a luxurious car without looking ostentatious. The ride is smooth and you can't hear the wind outside going 70mph down the highway. The technology is a win, I've driven Mercedes (2011), Jeep (2012), BMW (2006), and so on... none of them come close to the Lexus for tech. Pandora is a huge plus.
This SUV saved our lives!
I was entering the intersection on my green light heading north when I was "T-BONED" on the passenger side. My 23 year old daughter was the passenger and did not know we were going to get hit (she was on her cell phone). He was speeding, ran a red light and never applied his breaks. We were flipped over in the middle of the intersection spinning and finally sliding to a grinding halt. We were upside down and suspended by our seat belts. I was terrified that the gas tank would explode and when she came to, she was terrified that another car was going to hit us. Once the police officer and EMT released my seat belt I crawled out of that vehicle with a glass cuts on my knee and elbow.......just wiped off with alcohol very minor. My left arm was caught between the seat belt and airbag so it is badly bruised and my left cheek is bruised and well as my chest. The important thing is WE BOTH SURVIVED AND CAME OUT OF THAT VEHICLE ON OUR OWN!! This Lexus saved our lives!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
