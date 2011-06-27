Used 2018 Lexus RC F Consumer Reviews

Pierre Coach , 06/06/2019 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

While this car may not have the ''status symbol'' of its German rivals in the snobs view, it trumps them BIG TIME in one area that IMHO is very important; and that is reliability. Also, personnaly, I find that the so called status symbol is over rated and the high end Japanese brands after 30 years on the market are right up there with the ''status symbol's''.