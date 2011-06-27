Used 2016 Lexus RC F Coupe Consumer Reviews
2016 RCF - reliable, comfortable, qualilty, V8
Back seat is small. We don't use it much. I traded in a 911 Turbo. RCF not as visceral, but more comfortable, significantly higher quality, and absolutely no problems. Porsche had lots of niggling problems; Porsche service was PIA - waited over a week for service on multiple occasions. This is our 9th Lexus, the cars never break/give problems. The car is chunky though - 3958 lbs. Heavy vs competition. Mileage has been a pleasant surprise - over 18 in city and 27 or 28 on highway. Levinson sound is great. Balanced handling, smooth progression when pushed - easy to drive fast. Like spoiler deployment. Seats are awesome. Wish it had power folding mirrors. Nice exhaust sound. Steering wheel is "just right" - paddle shifters easy to access and high quality. Engine block is blue - looks cool.
Velvet Rocket!
Exactly as advertised; smooth, fast, a real joy to drive. Perfect for long drives for the three of us. (Ollie, our Frenchie puppy, owns the back seat.)
