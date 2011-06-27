Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Lexus RC350 F Sport continues to be Outstanding
This is a smooth running comfortable car with lots of power. The paddle shifters give you an extra "kick-down" gear when you want to zip around someone or merge onto the freeway. It has plenty of power for street driving, but it’s so quick you have to watch out because you can be over 90 mph before you realize it. I acquired the car new in 2016. Almost three years later it has proven to be the most reliable brand I’ve ever purchased. The only times I’ve had it to the shop is for routine maintenance This is my fourth Lexus since 1998 and none can be be beat for reliability. The RC-350 continues to be outstanding value. I would buy it again.
Easily turned into a road warrior
I love the sophistication of the standard RC350 F-Sport but it lacked performance to match it's looks. No one wants their 60k sport coupe to get blown away by a souped up Golf R-type great car that it is, so I turned to the aftermarket and with a growing owner base performance options are out there now and for less than 3 grand I have an RC350 F-Sport faster than its big brother the RF-f. It's still quite and smooth riding when I want it be but a real beast when I let it loose. I love driving this car just for the sake of driving it...even more than my classic 911. Strong recommendation
My RC 350 is still going strong 3.5 years in
Nothing new to report really. I managed to get 20,000 from my original Bridgestone tires because the alignment is normal. I had those exact same tires on my BMW 328i and barely got 13,000 miles. At my last service need front brakes, which cost as much as BMW's, I was not presently suprised, a little disappointment they cost that much, but again not much I can do about it.
A good sport car !
The price data is only for reference. Options will push up the bargain price.
