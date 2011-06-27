  1. Home
2020 Lexus NX 300 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.2
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Compact SUv

Ren, 11/24/2019
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

Recently purchased our 2020 NX300 F Sport and we are absolutely pleased. It’s big enough for our family of 3 and would still work perfectly if we decided to add a 4th. We chose the red leather interior with black leather in the back seats and they are beautiful. We wanted an SUV that wasn’t too big in order to avoid struggling with parking since we live in the city so this size was perfect for us. Very pleased so far.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
LEXUS NX is a sweet spot for many...

Smart Buyer , 11/26/2019
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

Very refined smaller SUV that feels bigger when operating; terrific quality as usual from LEXUS; base model feels well equipped with power tilt telescoping steering wheel, power rear door & power folding exterior rear view mirrors..safety features are great but we feel blind spot monitors and heated seats should be standard. Don’t miss the sunroof, rarely used anyway; eminent white over glazed caramel is beautiful. Premium fuel requirement should be carefully considered. Premium vinyl seating surfaces are better than leather in our opinion. Test drive before buying Cadillac, Acura, Audi or BMW

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I feel confident driving it even at night

MaryF, 12/15/2019
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

We looked at the Honda CRV and a fully loaded Rav 4 hybrid before purchasing the 2020 NX 300. The car is comfortable and quiet but most importantly safe. I haven't liked driving at night because Iive in an area filled with tourists and older drivers, which equals unpredictability. The driver assist features of NX 300 enables me to confidently navigate both highway and city driving in all conditions.

Love It!

LDJ, 12/04/2019
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I have had for a few days and so far I have nothing but good things to say. It's a smooth drive and I am enjoying it. I downsized from the Lexus RX 350 so that was a bit of an adjustment but I am glad I made the move to something smaller. It fits my needs and it purrs....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Checks off all the boxes

Oscarcat, 05/25/2020
Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The 2020 NX300 Premium package checked all the boxes that my wife wanted. Motion activated tailgate [she calls it the hands full feature], parking assist, lane keep assistance. For the most part reviews are written predominantly by 30-something males. Yes the BMW had a sportier feel but at the cost of high maintenance, rough riding run flat tires and expensive repairs. Originally she wanted leather but the Nulux feels like ultra-suede which feels soft and comfortable. Resale value is excellent and repairs to our last Lexus generally were few and far between, unlike my BMW's. We bought it for her 90% it spends in an urban driving environment and 10% open road where granted, you can push a German car and have fun.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
