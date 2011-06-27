2020 Lexus NX 300 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Compact SUv
Recently purchased our 2020 NX300 F Sport and we are absolutely pleased. It’s big enough for our family of 3 and would still work perfectly if we decided to add a 4th. We chose the red leather interior with black leather in the back seats and they are beautiful. We wanted an SUV that wasn’t too big in order to avoid struggling with parking since we live in the city so this size was perfect for us. Very pleased so far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LEXUS NX is a sweet spot for many...
Very refined smaller SUV that feels bigger when operating; terrific quality as usual from LEXUS; base model feels well equipped with power tilt telescoping steering wheel, power rear door & power folding exterior rear view mirrors..safety features are great but we feel blind spot monitors and heated seats should be standard. Don’t miss the sunroof, rarely used anyway; eminent white over glazed caramel is beautiful. Premium fuel requirement should be carefully considered. Premium vinyl seating surfaces are better than leather in our opinion. Test drive before buying Cadillac, Acura, Audi or BMW
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I feel confident driving it even at night
We looked at the Honda CRV and a fully loaded Rav 4 hybrid before purchasing the 2020 NX 300. The car is comfortable and quiet but most importantly safe. I haven't liked driving at night because Iive in an area filled with tourists and older drivers, which equals unpredictability. The driver assist features of NX 300 enables me to confidently navigate both highway and city driving in all conditions.
Love It!
I have had for a few days and so far I have nothing but good things to say. It's a smooth drive and I am enjoying it. I downsized from the Lexus RX 350 so that was a bit of an adjustment but I am glad I made the move to something smaller. It fits my needs and it purrs....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Checks off all the boxes
The 2020 NX300 Premium package checked all the boxes that my wife wanted. Motion activated tailgate [she calls it the hands full feature], parking assist, lane keep assistance. For the most part reviews are written predominantly by 30-something males. Yes the BMW had a sportier feel but at the cost of high maintenance, rough riding run flat tires and expensive repairs. Originally she wanted leather but the Nulux feels like ultra-suede which feels soft and comfortable. Resale value is excellent and repairs to our last Lexus generally were few and far between, unlike my BMW's. We bought it for her 90% it spends in an urban driving environment and 10% open road where granted, you can push a German car and have fun.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the NX 300
Related 2020 Lexus NX 300 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020