2020 Lexus NX 300 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 NX 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252425
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg22/28 mpg22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/445.2 mi.349.8/445.2 mi.349.8/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG252425
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm235 hp @ 4800 rpm235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyesyesyes
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
cornering lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Navigation Packageyesyesyes
Windshield Wiper De-Iceryesyesyes
Premium Packageyesyesno
Comfort Packageyesyesno
Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyesyesyes
F SPORT Comfort Packagenonoyes
Premium F SPORT Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
8 total speakersyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Universal Tablet Holderyesyesyes
Leather Heated Steering Wheelyesyesno
Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitteryesyesyes
Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitter and Compassyesyesyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Carpet Cargo Matyesyesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyesno
Key Gloves w/F Logoyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesyesyes
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroofyesyesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensoryesyesyes
Premium Paintyesyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyesyesyes
Panoramic View Back Up Monitoryesyesyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myesyesyes
Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlampsyesyesyes
Power Back Dooryesyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyesyes
18" Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyesyesno
18" F SPORT Wheels w/Summer Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.54.6 cu.ft.54.6 cu.ft.
Length182.7 in.182.7 in.182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3940 lbs.4050 lbs.3940 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.104.7 in.104.7 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Exterior Colors
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Caviar
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Blue Vortex Metallic
  • Atomic Silver
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Caviar
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Blue Vortex Metallic
  • Atomic Silver
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Ultra White
  • Obsidian
  • Atomic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Glazed Caramel NuLuxe, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Creme, leatherette
  • Glazed Caramel NuLuxe, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Creme, leatherette
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
  • Artic White, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
225/65R17 tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
235/55R18 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,720
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.

