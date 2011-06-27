  1. Home
Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 SUV Consumer Reviews

3.8
4 reviews
W Schumacher, 02/07/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
If you need to haul around 8 people, this is NOT for you. I'm guessing 90% of the buyers will never use the 3rd road seats, but would rather have the increased storage room. That's my only my only complaint. I removed the seats, stored them in my basement and expect they'll be there for the next 10 years. Otherwise, this is the best SUV you could ever ask for. What a delight to drive.

Same old stuff but worse

zeus2012, 09/21/2014
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I owned a 2011 LX 570 and enjoyed it, it drove great and I never had any problems with the SUV. I purchased a 2014 LX 570, 3 months ago and have been surprised & disappointed. The electronics system sucks. The navigation is not up to date, there are 36 presets on the radio sound system, but I am not able to label them. So I have 36 numbers. It is a danger looking for a particular station. The weather map looks like a five year old with a magic marker. The Lexus Enform App never works. $93K and I have a 1990 Ford Escort electronics package. Since I submitted the initial review I have turned it in and got another SUV but not a Lexus

Brute Luxury - No comparison

LX fan, 08/27/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I have owned 5 Toyota (Lexus is an upscale Toyota) SUV's...only got rid of them after they were totaled. I still own an 87 Land Cruiser with original engine that is more reliable than some other cars I have. I have had 2 Sequoias and they were rugged and reliable. A 2001 protected my family in a T-bone accident. I had a 2010 Lexus LX570 that protected my family well in a T-bone crash when someone ran a red light...again. My 2014 LX570 is beautiful...still looks better in 2019 vs. most other SUV's. There may be more modern safety or infotainment features on newer cars, but this one is reliable and can't be beat off-road. It is a great all around performer...great for business, date night, and mudding. I look forward to when they are finally upgraded. This generation has been around since 2008.

Don’t count on Lexus for warranty

EH, 07/15/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
We love the car, but it making skreetchy noise and Lexus thinks they know what is causing the noise but they will not repair it. It is an abnoxous sound. The money paid for this car; it should not be making abnoxous sounds. Apparently warranty doesn’t cover engine bay making sqeeeky abnoxous sounds. We should have gotten a Mercedes to receive better service.

