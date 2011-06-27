Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

Simply the Best carnutinca , 06/10/2006 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd LX 470 (1999) and my 5th Lexus model. I test drove and researched every competing model before I purchased this vehicle. Previous years owners will love the added horsepower. The quality and workmanship is superior to everything else available. I completely disagree with every complaint in the category - I don't think they understand the market. The one drawback is size. If you are looking for a larger SUV (Tahoe, Sub, etc.) the LX 470 will be too small for you. Also, for towing, I just purchased an 07 Escalade ESV. The LX470 is not large enough for towing but it's also way easier to park than larger SUVs. Report Abuse

Mountain Gem amr001 , 07/28/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Lexus continues to impress with outstanding quality and luxury performance. The Land Cruiser base is solid as ever and delivers rugged reliability topped off with Lexus comfort.

Definitely worth the extra dollars! TonyG5003 , 08/15/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had both a 2001 and a 2003 Landcruiser. I upgraded to the Lexus after a lot of research and thought. Boy... I'm glad I did. The difference in price between the LC and Lexus is well worth it; the interior finish is better and the ride absolutely superb. With the new engine, there is also a marked improvement in power and smoothness when shifing and passing other vehicles. I also LOVE the Bluetooth phone integration and pre-installed XM Radio.

The Best of the Beasts L A G , 12/13/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Always wanted a luxury SUV. I test drove the RX 330 and the GX 470 but neither one has the comfort , the ride and the sheer power of this heavy SUV. I love the looks inside and outside. Several times a year I am on the road up and down I-95 and traveling at about 85 to 90 miles using the air condition and we get 20 to 21 mpg on an almost 6000 pound SUV.