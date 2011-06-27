  1. Home
Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 LX 470
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Luxury SUV

llrinco, 02/08/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Smooth ride, luxury features. After 110K miles it has needed some repairs (ignition broke, suspension wiring went berserk).

Great Machine, Needs Touches

car buff, 03/29/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great machine but lacks some touches you would expect at this price...info computer, steering wheel controls, eye glass holder, readable clock and outside temp.

Awesome vehicle!

Conifer Dan, 02/14/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Lexus LX470 is the finest SUV I've ever driven. I live in the Colorado mountains and "use" this vehicle like a sports utility was meant to be used. This vehicle is a fine example of a high end Lexus... Very quiet and smooth. It feels like you're floating on air!

Great car-cannot back up safe

Dennis Fields, 10/09/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

How can such an expensive car not have a warning for back up like the cheaper Fords and GM cars?

This is an amazing car

Badster Adster, 01/31/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car being my first Lexus ever. I was amazed, this greatly compares to my new 2002 Mercedes SL600... I love the vehicle

