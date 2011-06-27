Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LS 460 Sedan
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,207*
Total Cash Price
$48,631
L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,611*
Total Cash Price
$49,604
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,184*
Total Cash Price
$66,624
L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,992*
Total Cash Price
$68,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 LS 460 Sedan 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$765
|$2,959
|$2,017
|$1,460
|$4,110
|$11,311
|Repairs
|$385
|$587
|$633
|$683
|$734
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,580
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,764
|Financing
|$2,615
|$2,104
|$1,557
|$974
|$352
|$7,602
|Depreciation
|$9,988
|$5,182
|$4,561
|$4,040
|$3,627
|$27,398
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,744
|$14,391
|$12,433
|$10,930
|$12,709
|$70,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 LS 460 Sedan L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$6,552
|Maintenance
|$780
|$3,018
|$2,057
|$1,489
|$4,192
|$11,537
|Repairs
|$393
|$599
|$646
|$697
|$749
|$3,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,632
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,819
|Financing
|$2,667
|$2,146
|$1,588
|$993
|$359
|$7,754
|Depreciation
|$10,188
|$5,286
|$4,652
|$4,121
|$3,700
|$27,946
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,139
|$14,679
|$12,682
|$11,149
|$12,963
|$71,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 LS 460 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$1,759
|$1,811
|$1,866
|$8,801
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$4,054
|$2,763
|$2,000
|$5,631
|$15,496
|Repairs
|$527
|$804
|$867
|$936
|$1,006
|$4,140
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,535
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,787
|Financing
|$3,583
|$2,882
|$2,133
|$1,334
|$482
|$10,415
|Depreciation
|$13,684
|$7,099
|$6,249
|$5,535
|$4,969
|$37,535
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,049
|$19,716
|$17,033
|$14,974
|$17,411
|$96,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 LS 460 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$1,920
|$9,058
|Maintenance
|$1,079
|$4,172
|$2,844
|$2,059
|$5,795
|$15,949
|Repairs
|$543
|$828
|$893
|$963
|$1,035
|$4,261
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,638
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,897
|Financing
|$3,687
|$2,967
|$2,195
|$1,373
|$496
|$10,719
|Depreciation
|$14,083
|$7,307
|$6,431
|$5,696
|$5,114
|$38,631
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,839
|$20,291
|$17,531
|$15,411
|$17,920
|$98,992
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Lexus LS 460 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
