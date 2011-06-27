  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 460
  4. Used 2016 Lexus LS 460
  5. Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 LS 460
5(14%)4(28%)3(0%)2(28%)1(30%)
2.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all LS 460s for sale
List Price Range
$38,566 - $41,612
Used LS 460 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A great car

George 666, 10/27/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Owned three MB E 350 class cars that were good cars. I then traded in my 2015 RX-350 AWD, which was also a very nice car, for the 2016 LS 460. By any means, the LS 460 was the nicest car I have ever owned. The quiet comfort, quality, amenities and performance are superb. This car compares favorably to the MB S Class at about $25000.00 less, and is a lot more dependable. Low speed acceleration is acceptable, but high speed acceleration above 70mph is superb. Gas mileage however is poor, depending on the way you drive. Steering feel is better than any Mercedes, and body lean is also better. The infotainment system in the Mercedes was easier to use, but after some getting used to it, the mouse control in the Lexus becomes more user friendly. The voice command works quite well, and the Lexus Enform Apps are great. After owning the car for over two years and 22000 miles later, the car is still great, and my ratings would still be the same as the day I purchased the car. The Lexus Enform Apps however have deteriorated to the point of being useless.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My Forth Lexus LS

Paul Eiler Sr., 12/20/2018
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is my forth Lexus LS vehicle and they are by far the finest cars I have ever owned. My wife had a Mercedes E 350 and it was a piece of junk compared to the Lexus LS 430 I had at the time. The Merc ran ok, but the six was underpowered. The Lexus cars get better gas mileage, have better seating and far better build quality. Parts for the Merc were outrageous. The Lexus' don't break, so I've little to compare them to on parts cost. The Current LS 460 is quiet, as expected, fit and finish is great, the technology works as described and the interior appointments are what I expect for a high end luxury cruiser. again, the 2016 LS 460 is the finest car I have ever owned and I'm certain that it will last as long as the LS 430 that it replaced. The LS 430 had 150,000 miles on the clock with only one warranty visit during its long life.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Horrible Entrertainment Control panel navigation

BYG, 06/30/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

The "mouse" for navigating the control panel is very awkward and the menus are complicated and illogical. No place for a coffee mug! Has two narrow coffee/drink holders, but cannot put a mug with an "ear" and cannot remove bottom to clean it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Disappointing

ruben zagagi, 04/01/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
26 of 44 people found this review helpful

Loved my 1998, thought upgrading to get new technology would be an improvement. But so many things have been disappointing. The navigation system is a disaster with the remote mouse. BMW/Mercedes/Audi iDrive like are much easier to use. Forget about voice control. Doesn't work. Keyless entry sometimes works, sometimes doesn't. Impossible to debug because it is intermittent. Have the F Sport, where the front seats are very uncomfortable -- back is too narrow unless you're a very small person. Both BMW and Mercedes have adjustments. Lexus doesn't. Also so many features that the german cars have and Lexus doesn't in this flagship car- massage front seats, contour seats, self parking, surround cameras.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

not like old lexus's

david edwards, 06/20/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
8 of 21 people found this review helpful

Lexus LS460 should not be ranked as "next to last" in class to be fair: it should rank last. As other reviewer noted, technology is totally hit or miss (usually it doesn't work--bluetooth connection with phone, navigation, voice commands, etc). Visibility quite poor for anyone over 6'. Uncomfortable seats. Dealer and manufacturer support non existent. This is not the Lexus of old.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LS 460s for sale

Related Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles