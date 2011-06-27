Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Satin smooth!
Unbelievably smooth and quiet operation. It has legroom to spare. I rate a car by adjusting the driver's seat where I want it to be when I'm driving and then getting in the backseat and checking out the legroom. Haven't had it long enough to rate the mileage or maintainence. We bought it as a Lexus Certified Preowned vehicle so we have two years of factory warranty plus we purchased an additional three years. We should have bought one of these years ago. Nordehl Unbehaun at Lexus of Knoxville will meet your needs and then some. He was fantastic to work with and finding something to meet our needs. It’s now 9/7/2018 and the car has performed flawlessly. We’re currently on a road trip and are averaging 25 mpg. We have had no regrets on this car purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
An Excellent Automobile
Nobody makes a better car. The only problem I've ever had with it is replacing a battery. The ride is superior. Indeed, the car is superior in every respect. The car is obsidian and absolutely beautiful. I would keep it but I'm 77 and will need a self driving car within the next few years. So I am buying a Tesla Model S.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Superior luxury and value
I have owned m.b s clas, and BMW 7 series and by far the Lexus 460 is the best value and quality vehicle I have ever owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
2011 LS 460 AWD
Previous Mercedes owner....now have 2010 RX 350 and 2010 GX 460 and just got 2011 LS 460 AWD. A soft quiet excellent ride, (but 2010 RX 350 feels more of a driver's car.) Appointments and materials first rate. Excellent fit and finish. Acceleration with V-8 excellent, powerful and controlled.
Its harder to find a better car at any price
This is my 11th Lexus vehicle and they never disappoint. The quality of the vehicle and the personal service provided by the dealership are always tops. I have never driven a domestic car or dealt with a domestic dealership that even comes close. The other foreign brands that compete with Lexus are much more expensive and all have their drawbacks.
Sponsored cars related to the LS 460
Related Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner