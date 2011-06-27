Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Satin smooth! Steve Ericson , 09/03/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Unbelievably smooth and quiet operation. It has legroom to spare. I rate a car by adjusting the driver's seat where I want it to be when I'm driving and then getting in the backseat and checking out the legroom. Haven't had it long enough to rate the mileage or maintainence. We bought it as a Lexus Certified Preowned vehicle so we have two years of factory warranty plus we purchased an additional three years. We should have bought one of these years ago. Nordehl Unbehaun at Lexus of Knoxville will meet your needs and then some. He was fantastic to work with and finding something to meet our needs. It’s now 9/7/2018 and the car has performed flawlessly. We’re currently on a road trip and are averaging 25 mpg. We have had no regrets on this car purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An Excellent Automobile Paul Remsen , 01/13/2018 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Nobody makes a better car. The only problem I've ever had with it is replacing a battery. The ride is superior. Indeed, the car is superior in every respect. The car is obsidian and absolutely beautiful. I would keep it but I'm 77 and will need a self driving car within the next few years. So I am buying a Tesla Model S. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Superior luxury and value Douglas , 10/31/2015 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned m.b s clas, and BMW 7 series and by far the Lexus 460 is the best value and quality vehicle I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

2011 LS 460 AWD rl007 , 01/09/2011 38 of 73 people found this review helpful Previous Mercedes owner....now have 2010 RX 350 and 2010 GX 460 and just got 2011 LS 460 AWD. A soft quiet excellent ride, (but 2010 RX 350 feels more of a driver's car.) Appointments and materials first rate. Excellent fit and finish. Acceleration with V-8 excellent, powerful and controlled. Report Abuse