Used 2012 Lexus LFA Features & Specs
|Overview
See LFA Inventory
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|212.3/308.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|Torque
|354 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|Horsepower
|552 hp @ 8700 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|40
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|Nurburgring Package
|yes
|Configuration 2 w/Alcantara Seats
|yes
|Configuration 1 w/Leather Seats
|yes
|Configuration 3 w/Alcantara Seats
|yes
|Configuration 2 w/Leather Seats
|yes
|Configuration 1 w/Alcantara Seats
|yes
|Configuration 3 w/Leather Seats
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|leather and carbon steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|Optional Colors
|yes
|Matte Black Paint
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|Front track
|62.2 in.
|Length
|177.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3263 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Height
|48.0 in.
|Wheel base
|102.6 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Rear track
|61.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R20 99Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$375,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
