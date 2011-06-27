  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

A car that the heart and head could agree on

Matt, 01/15/2019
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
All that and a bag of chips. Best interior of all cars tested. The IS350 has all the power when I need it. Lexus luxury, a given, reliability as well. Very cool styling. Did I mention that Rioja red interior?

