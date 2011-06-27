Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2016 IS350 F Sport Tim , 03/30/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I hesitated to buy this car because of Consumer Reports rating. They did not like the car very much. Later I found their review was based on the entry level IS. My opinion is that this car is awesome. I have owned over fifty cars in my life. I am hard to please. This car accomplishes what it is supposed to do. When you factor in reliability it wins the class with little competition. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Is 350 f sport Arthur Leblanc , 06/17/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Really enjoying the car. Looks great,performs really well. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Fun Car TJ , 07/24/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Had my IS 350 F-Sport for 7 months and put 7K miles on it. The car looks great and is a blast to drive. I get compliments on the car all the time, and is the car my friends and co-workers want to drive in wherever we go. I would agree that the technology in the car is a bit lacking (no memory seats, basic apps, etc), and storage is lacking, but from a standpoint of comfort, safety. style, and performance, at this price, I don't think there is a better car out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun car to drive, looks and feels great! HK from Seattle , 04/03/2020 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I ended up trying to decide between the Audi A6 3.0 and the Lexus IS 350. I know they are two completely different cars but I felt the A4 (which is more comparable) was too small. I drove both and ended up picking up a used 2016 ISF AWD 350 with very low miles. I'm glad I did! It's very fun to drive, not as sluggish as all the reviews had me think, in terms of acceleration. Compared to the Audi, yes, it's not as quick but overall, it accelerates adequately enough to give you what you need. I love the rioja red interior too, it just stands out from all the others. The digital dash is cool, the sound system is meh. Wish it had the Levinson option but oh well, good enough. It's true there's a bump that sticks out from the awd system, I thought it would end up really bugging me but now I can't tell it's even there. My leg doesn't really rest on it like some people. Interior so decent, I have two teenagers and seats them comfortably. The trunk space is a little small, but I'm used to something bigger, coming from a 4runner. Overall, I'm very happy with this car. It's stylish and sexy to drive and I own my cars for a long time so the reliability of a Lexus IS very comforting. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value