Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
On month 7
I love most everything about this car aside from the craptacular gas mileage. The ride is also a bit harsh, but that might be just me getting older :-) To date I haven't had any warranty work done to the car - a primary reason for buying this car for me was Lexus reputation. If you are considering buying this car I would encourage you to do so.
I didn't know I could love a car so much
I just bought this 2005 IS300 with 129k miles and is simply amazing. Drives like new, literally. Very quiet and the straight 6 engine is superb, its quick, and you can't even feel the transmission shift. By far, this car is the most fun I've driven. I know these cars are good for over 300k miles with little maintenance. Everyone should have the opportunity to own one of these. You'll have a hard time sleeping knowing its in your driveway. I have had no regrets buying this car! GET ONE!
One of the Best RWD Car you can get
The styling of the car is very agressive and sporty. For a 3255lbs vehicle the car perform very well. The engine was build for import tune spec and respond very well to performance modification. I wish Lexus would have use a more agressive cam from supra engine to move the stock rear wheel horse power up to 188whp. My IS300 AKA Altezza has gone through couple of performace Mod, like a stage1 turbo kit from inovative turbo and fujitsubo high flow exhaust, which boost the WHP to 323whp. The stock clucth will take this mod without any problem. This is one of the best vehicle ever build and it will surely out performed a BMW series 3 with a small modification to the intake and exhaust system.
My Most Fun Car in 50 years!
I've been driving 50 years and have driven a Lexus automobile since 1993. This IS 300 is undoubtably the most enjoyable car I've ever owned to drive, exceeding even the Lexus 400. As a rather "vertically challenged" woman, I've never, until the IS 300, been able to see over a hood of any car I've driven (scary thought). This automobile allows me to sit high enough to have a clear view of the front of the car. It makes driving fun and much more comfortable for me. In today's market, this automobile is a bargain!
IS 300
Love the car, great gearbox. If you like manual transmissions and rear wheel drive this might be the car for you. Fun increases exponentially when you turn the traction control off........
