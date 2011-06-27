Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 C Convertible Consumer Reviews

Purdy Lexus , 12/03/2017 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A)

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have been looking for over a year for the best deal on a convertible. This was the best convertible for the money. Even though it is a 2015 there was only 5,600 miles and perfect condition! There is enough trunk room & a small back seat. The gas mileage is also a plus compared to other convertibles. The resale value as it is for all Lexus automobiles a huge draw.