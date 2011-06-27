  1. Home
Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 C Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 IS 250 C
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$18,556 - $25,259
Used IS 250 C for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sluggish? I don't think so.

Robert B, 12/12/2019
2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love the car. I don't think it's sluggish as the Edmund's review says. Small back seat? Sure, but at least there IS a back seat. Limited space when top is down? Of course! What do you expect? It's super fun to drive, Excellent interior, and it's a Lexus, so it will last a very long time and be trouble free with proper maintenence. Go buy one, you won't regret it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
