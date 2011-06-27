  1. Home
Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 C Convertible Consumer Reviews

STILL- BEST Hardtop Convertible for the $!

Steve, 08/19/2015
2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My wife and I just turned 78,000 miles. You want great looks? You want great handling? You want great reliability? It's a beautiful automobile! Well trimmed inside. Quality all the way. Rides very solid with no 'shakes', no jitters, no rattles! Great gas mileage...and a fun car to drive! Only have had to do regular maintenance...just put brake pads on all around. I looked at and test drove all of the competitors that produced brand new hardtop convertibles...this was the overall best!...do the same and see if you disagree. Mercedes, Infiniti, BMW, Volvo, (Chrysler-was not even worth what you would pay for it is REAL CHEAP), were all compared...(Mazda & Mini-Copper-too small, VW & Jaguar-no hardtop at that time).

