Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h Sedan Consumer Reviews

Dee , 04/27/2019 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Ever since I’ve been driving the Lexus HS250h I never had any issues with it. Its performances and reliability is off the chart, an amazing car to drive Even though it’s an hybrid and you save tons of gas but runs like a V6 engine. Only concern I have is how the Edmunds website appraisal estimates the trade in amount so Low and I’m perplexed with that decision, the need to do better.