Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Karl Dollmann, 02/20/2019
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Dee, 04/27/2019
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Ever since I’ve been driving the Lexus HS250h I never had any issues with it. Its performances and reliability is off the chart, an amazing car to drive Even though it’s an hybrid and you save tons of gas but runs like a V6 engine. Only concern I have is how the Edmunds website appraisal estimates the trade in amount so Low and I’m perplexed with that decision, the need to do better.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
