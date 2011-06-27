  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 GX 460
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,680
Starting MSRP
$63,380
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1616
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesyes
hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/414.0 mi.345.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 5500 rpm301 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.41.4 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyes
Packages
Navigation System w/Color Multimedia Displayyesno
Premium Package w/Captains Chairsyesno
Premium Packageyesno
Sport Design Package w/Captains Chairsyesno
Accessory Packageyesyes
Driver Support Package w/Mark Levinson Premium Audionoyes
Sport Design Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
mast antennayesyes
9 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Three zone climate controlnoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
heated steering wheelnoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyes
All-Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Trayyesyes
Cargo-Area Tonneau Coveryesno
Mahogany Wood and Leather Steering Wheel and Shift Knobyesno
Cargo Netyesyes
Carpet Cargo Matyesyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyesno
Key Glovesyesyes
Dual-Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemnoyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audionoyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
leatheretteyesno
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.
premium leathernoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesno
rear ventilation ductsyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyes
multi-level heatingnoyes
Exterior Options
18" F SPORT Wheel Upgradeyesyes
Headlamp Washersyesno
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyes
Tow Hitch Receiver and Ball Mountyesyes
Exhaust Tipyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity64.7 cu.ft.64.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5130 lbs.5199 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.11.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees21.0 degrees
Maximum payload1470 lbs.1401 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees23.0 degrees
Length192.1 in.192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height74.2 in.73.8 in.
EPA interior volume141.3 cu.ft.141.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Claret Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Claret Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ecru, leather
  • Sepia NuLuxe, leatherette
  • Sepia Leather, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ecru, leather
  • Sepia Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
265/60R18 tiresyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
