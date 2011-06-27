Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 SUV Consumer Reviews

Lexus For Life pipes3 , 04/25/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought 2012 white with sepia leather and could not be happier. I owned a 2012 4runner for a year prior and upgraded to the GX...there is no comparison between the two vehicles...the Lexus is superior in every way...baffled how others say they are the same vehicles! Mine came with the F-Sport package with upgraded rims. Totally changed the look of the GX. Very rare option that sets the SUV apart from others. Interior is top notch but that is what Lexus does. Smooth as butter ride, decent acceleration for a heavy SUV. Main reason bought is for the reliability..Bulletproof...Benz, BMW, Audi...all will be in shop with expensive repairs..enough said... Report Abuse

Gx 460 leans to right Justin , 04/01/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Mine was a certified used 2012 gx460 with 16000 miles . Took a 500 mile road trip at 19000 miles and noticed it pulled to the right and had vibration in steering wheel . Had 2007 Trd Fj cruiser for 120000 miles before the Gx. Fj never drove like this. Every time we had an oil change we also did the alignment even though we never took the Gx off road . We gave up at 34000 miles and traded Gx in for 2004 Lx 470 with 69000 miles - the old Gx 470 or Lx 470 are better cars ! Buyer beware ! Performance

Cumbersome beast Reg Wang , 04/30/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 8 people found this review helpful I drove a 2014 Land Cruiser for a few days, that thing left a mark on me! Very tough feeling, almost hydraulic-like steering, raucous V8. Had no idea Toyota could make such a "macho" SUV. Recently learned of the legend of the Land Cruiser so I had to re-visit it again. I decided to try the GX460. Still very much a heavy beast, but the steering is gone, so soft & I don't feel the road at all, a lot of play. Cornering is top heavy. V8 is very "uninsulated" under the hood, standing outside the car it's like a factory! 3rd row seat is electronic folding only & can break eventually. Rear window hinge prone to rain corrosion. Bolts & screws rust easily. Inside is very refined true, but overall it's a giant rust bucket. Rather get the Tahoe. (Fix that rear windows hinge corrosion, how did it happen honestly?).