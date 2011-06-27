2019 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews
handles smoother than a glass of cabernet
Good gas mileage for a car that has 311 HP, roomy interior and style. Consider it if you are looking at a mid-size luxury vehicle with a roomy interior and good sized trunk.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Luxurious, Powerful, Smooth, Great Value
Bought the 2019 GS 350 wtih F Sport package last month as it was only way to get ventilated seats. Wow, what an improvement in performance over my 2009 GS. Smooth as glass, very quiet, but much peppier due to the S and S+ transmission/handling modes. As luxurious as ever. Based on car size and features I wanted, just couldn't compare with the competition unless willing to pay $15,000 to $20,000 more for essentially the same specs. And service costs are less than the Euro brands, plus can save extra by using Toyota to service. The recessed screen is easy to use, but does take a learning curve due to downgrade from touch screen. Joy stick, like touch pads, take your eyes off the road for much longer to make simple changes using screen. Fortunately, Lexus kept the A/C physical controls and steering wheel controls handle radio and phone. Really love the F Sport seats with the powered side bolsters, thigh extender (super comfortable), and TWO lumbar supports, low and mid back. The Lexus Enform package comes standard for first year with a phone app that allows full access to car doors, remote start, etc. $60/year after that which seems reasonable. Definitely recommend over similar size and spec sports sedans from Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Jag. You will love the car and the lower costs!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Some call it old. I call it old reliable & nice
Over all value and performance for this price is outstanding. Has luxury and power My two complaints. Heated steering wheel is heated on just two spots. 9 and 3 on the wheel. Sort of ridiculous. And the infotainment is distracting toy. But luckily I’m not into that’s stuff
Love this car
This is a really phenomenal car at a great price point. I personally refuse to buy any German cars due to political reasons and as German cars are notoriously unreliable. The ride is quite quiet, and it is very smooth.
Reliable car, just like all other Lexus
Very nice build, the Lexus GS is made in mainland Japan factory. The quality control they have is absolutely wonderful. The only down side might be overseas parts supplies. If you hit a deer (I never did :) u might need to wait for a while for the parts to come, since most of the US dealers don’t have much in stock. The ride is great, I took my 350 to a 4700miles road trip last year. I have to said it is a very pleasure trip.
