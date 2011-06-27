Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Gary bryant , 03/05/2017 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I compared the Audi A6, MB E350, BMW 5 Series and Cadillac. This Lexus was the hands-down winner! Reliability, comfort, fun-to-drive and distinctive style...ALL in one package. The other competitors all had strengths and weaknesses but this car checked the most boxes without giving up any of the characteristics I valued most. The red leather interior was a bit out of character for me and tne fun-to-drive thing was the most surprising part (this is a Lexus?). I am constantly looking for a reason to drive the car and smile every time I get in it! I love cars but have never enjoyed one as much as this!