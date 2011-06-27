Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Lexus GS 350 F Sport - Red Interior!!
I compared the Audi A6, MB E350, BMW 5 Series and Cadillac. This Lexus was the hands-down winner! Reliability, comfort, fun-to-drive and distinctive style...ALL in one package. The other competitors all had strengths and weaknesses but this car checked the most boxes without giving up any of the characteristics I valued most. The red leather interior was a bit out of character for me and tne fun-to-drive thing was the most surprising part (this is a Lexus?). I am constantly looking for a reason to drive the car and smile every time I get in it! I love cars but have never enjoyed one as much as this!
This is a great drivers car.
The interior is very comfortable, high quality materials. The safety systems are very helpful and great feature.
All around fantastic car
I owned a ES300 for 15 years and loved the entire experience, including the <$1000 on non-maintenance repairs in 200,000 miles, so I bought a GS350 this time around. Of course the technology leap is huge, but I am getting the same great feeling about the car as my last Lexus experience. Build quality, ride quality, (with more power and handling this time around), comfort and features are all fantastic. Love this car.
