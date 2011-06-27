  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 350
  4. Used 2017 Lexus GS 350
  5. Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 GS 350
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all GS 350s for sale
List Price Range
$26,966 - $40,871
Used GS 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Lexus GS 350 F Sport - Red Interior!!

Gary bryant, 03/05/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I compared the Audi A6, MB E350, BMW 5 Series and Cadillac. This Lexus was the hands-down winner! Reliability, comfort, fun-to-drive and distinctive style...ALL in one package. The other competitors all had strengths and weaknesses but this car checked the most boxes without giving up any of the characteristics I valued most. The red leather interior was a bit out of character for me and tne fun-to-drive thing was the most surprising part (this is a Lexus?). I am constantly looking for a reason to drive the car and smile every time I get in it! I love cars but have never enjoyed one as much as this!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

This is a great drivers car.

MarkB280, 04/29/2017
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The interior is very comfortable, high quality materials. The safety systems are very helpful and great feature.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

All around fantastic car

G K, 08/24/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I owned a ES300 for 15 years and loved the entire experience, including the <$1000 on non-maintenance repairs in 200,000 miles, so I bought a GS350 this time around. Of course the technology leap is huge, but I am getting the same great feeling about the car as my last Lexus experience. Build quality, ride quality, (with more power and handling this time around), comfort and features are all fantastic. Love this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GS 350s for sale

Related Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles