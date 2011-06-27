Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very pleased with our GS SK , 05/10/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful In addition to a nice look from outside, the interior is really nice. The quality of the build, and quality of the interior finishing are completely "lexus-like" and expected from them...and they deliver. Car's quiet, handles great, has amazing safety and convenience features. Has some real pep and on the highway we just got 32 MPG. We considered an Audi, BMW and MB but think the ride's at least as good, the quality better and the anticipated reliability over the top of the others. We have a Nebula Gray, tinted, and this car is flat out classy looking. Very pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 and now 2016 GS Fsport owner Steve , 04/25/2016 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Owned 2014 and recently traded in, got $2k equity for 2016 fsport. Excellent power, handling, luxury, infotainment, and all safety features (precollision system, lane departure, pedestrian alert). Love 4 wheel steering, heads up display and drive modes. Gas mileage could be better but for he money, you get lot of car. My 2014, just changed oil, filled gas and enjoyed ride. never changed tires or brakes and it was Lexus reliable!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Handler richard sherman , 05/09/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Push hard there is flexibility in price $3500 benefit for multi car purchase (loyalty program) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

GS350 KRUAT SLAYER - Frank Griebenow , 07/12/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 33 of 35 people found this review helpful I spent weeks researching, driving and comparing my GS with the MB E350 Sport and the BMW 535i xdrive. Both of these competitors were worthy, but neither put all the pieces together as the GS does. The ride and build quality are equal to or better than the Benz, while the performance is on par with the Beamer.. and the tech is far better than either... All three are fabulous vehicles and I like some aspects of each, however I have no question that I made the right selection in the Lexus GS. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value