Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.8
18 reviews
Very pleased with our GS

SK, 05/10/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
In addition to a nice look from outside, the interior is really nice. The quality of the build, and quality of the interior finishing are completely "lexus-like" and expected from them...and they deliver. Car's quiet, handles great, has amazing safety and convenience features. Has some real pep and on the highway we just got 32 MPG. We considered an Audi, BMW and MB but think the ride's at least as good, the quality better and the anticipated reliability over the top of the others. We have a Nebula Gray, tinted, and this car is flat out classy looking. Very pleased.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2014 and now 2016 GS Fsport owner

Steve, 04/25/2016
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Owned 2014 and recently traded in, got $2k equity for 2016 fsport. Excellent power, handling, luxury, infotainment, and all safety features (precollision system, lane departure, pedestrian alert). Love 4 wheel steering, heads up display and drive modes. Gas mileage could be better but for he money, you get lot of car. My 2014, just changed oil, filled gas and enjoyed ride. never changed tires or brakes and it was Lexus reliable!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Handler

richard sherman, 05/09/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Push hard there is flexibility in price $3500 benefit for multi car purchase (loyalty program)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
GS350 KRUAT SLAYER -

Frank Griebenow, 07/12/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I spent weeks researching, driving and comparing my GS with the MB E350 Sport and the BMW 535i xdrive. Both of these competitors were worthy, but neither put all the pieces together as the GS does. The ride and build quality are equal to or better than the Benz, while the performance is on par with the Beamer.. and the tech is far better than either... All three are fabulous vehicles and I like some aspects of each, however I have no question that I made the right selection in the Lexus GS.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Upgraded to 2016 Lexus GS350

JG, 06/21/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Traded in our Lexus ES 300H for a sporty feel Lexus..... this car delivers on all aspects. Just finalized the deal about a week ago and I love how it drives and hugs the road on every turn, the interior is excellent and I really enjoy the new grill face. Everyone has complimented me on the color choice - Nightfall Mica with the Flaxen Leather and Walnut Wood grain. This car makes a statement!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
