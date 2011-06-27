Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GS 350 Sedan
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,267*
Total Cash Price
$33,615
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,472*
Total Cash Price
$34,287
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,566*
Total Cash Price
$46,053
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$5,691
|Maintenance
|$3,057
|$1,735
|$1,691
|$2,803
|$3,519
|$12,805
|Repairs
|$577
|$617
|$666
|$716
|$769
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,795
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,959
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,454
|$1,076
|$673
|$244
|$5,255
|Depreciation
|$7,971
|$3,911
|$3,441
|$3,050
|$2,736
|$21,109
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,183
|$10,822
|$10,071
|$10,533
|$10,658
|$60,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$3,118
|$1,770
|$1,725
|$2,859
|$3,589
|$13,061
|Repairs
|$589
|$629
|$679
|$730
|$784
|$3,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,831
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,998
|Financing
|$1,844
|$1,483
|$1,098
|$686
|$249
|$5,360
|Depreciation
|$8,130
|$3,989
|$3,510
|$3,111
|$2,791
|$21,531
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,547
|$11,038
|$10,272
|$10,744
|$10,871
|$61,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,469
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,604
|$1,654
|$7,797
|Maintenance
|$4,188
|$2,377
|$2,317
|$3,840
|$4,821
|$17,543
|Repairs
|$790
|$845
|$912
|$981
|$1,054
|$4,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,459
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,684
|Financing
|$2,477
|$1,992
|$1,474
|$922
|$334
|$7,199
|Depreciation
|$10,920
|$5,358
|$4,714
|$4,179
|$3,748
|$28,919
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,911
|$14,826
|$13,797
|$14,430
|$14,601
|$82,566
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 GS 350
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019