  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 350
  4. Used 2015 Lexus GS 350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 GS 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,600
See GS 350 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$50,850
See GS 350 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$55,070
See GS 350 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG232123
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg19/26 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/504.6 mi.330.6/452.4 mi.330.6/504.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG232123
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower306 hp @ 6400 rpm306 hp @ 6400 rpm306 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.37.4 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Premium Packageyesyesno
Luxury Packageyesyesno
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Luxury Package w/Heated Rear Seats and Cold Weather Packageyesyesno
Cold Weather Packageyesyesno
F Sport Packageyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
12 total speakersyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Heads-Up Displayyesyesno
Navigation Packageyesyesyes
Navigation Systemyesyesyes
Carpet Trunk Matyesyesyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyesyesno
Smart Access Key Glovesyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
12 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
12 -way power driver seatnonoyes
driver seat thigh extensionnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
One-Touch Power Trunkyesyesno
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
Rear Lip Spoileryesyesno
F-Sport 19" Forged Wheel Upgradeyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyesyes
18" Split-5-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Superchrome Finishyesnono
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Maximum cargo capacity14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.190.7 in.190.7 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.3891 lbs.no
Gross weight4830 lbs.4960 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Height57.3 in.57.9 in.57.3 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.113.0 cu.ft.113.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1104 lbs.1069 lbs.no
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Meteor Blue Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Riviera Red
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Meteor Blue Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Riviera Red
  • Ultra White
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cabernet, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cabernet, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black/Scarlet, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
235/45R V tiresyesyesno
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
265/35R19 tiresnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See GS 350 InventorySee GS 350 InventorySee GS 350 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles