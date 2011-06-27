Used 1999 Lexus GS 300 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Antique Bronze Mica
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Cinnabar Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Burnished Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Charcoal
  • Ivory
