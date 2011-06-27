Used 1999 Lexus GS 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.4/455.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|225 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3638 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
