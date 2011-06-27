Used 1995 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent car
7 years later and it still looks and runs like new. The only thing that I had to replace after 100,000 miles was a dash light. Rock solid ride with nothing but reliablility. The body style is the original and is better built than the new models.
this is the best body style lexus design
I bought this car in 02, I have always wanted this car but could never afford one. this car is beautiful inside and outside, the interior is luxurious with almost every features you can get on a new luxury car. The 93-97 lexus gs300 is one of the most beautiful car made in the 90's. I get so much attention when I am driving this car, most people dont believed me when I told them this car is a 95, the car looks brand new, I plan on keeping this car for atleast 2o years, this car is a classic and they are very rare on the road. this car is more beautiful than the newer gs300 (98- 03)models except for the headlights. I would recommend this car to everyone.
Legendary Japanese Reliability
OK, ok, not the fastest, nor the classic European styling (although the original GS300 was designed by Italians), nor does it win over the bimmer enthusiasts....but as a previous owner of an 85 535i and 87 M6 along with current owner of ML 430, the Lexus is legendary Toyota reliability; the combination of ergometrics, quality and performance hard to beat.
95 Lexus GS300
This is one of the best cars i have owned it has been passed down to 3 family members and still running great
Reliable timeless toyota
I bought the touring w/ a little over 130k. Though I have not owned it for long, I thought I'd share some of my opinions. First of all, it's a very reliable vehicle, something that shouldn't come as a surprise from Toyota. It doesn't have the power of a BMW, nor the handling of one, but it's just right considering a vehicle of its format - smooth acceleration, easy cornering, while seating comfortably in the roomy interior. These 2jz engines are known to be one of the best Toyota has ever built. Regular maintenance should be enough to surpass 200k w/ ease. I love this car more by the day. To me, this model stands out more than the newer ones. Designed in Italy, the lines are simply timeless.
