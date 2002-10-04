Used 1995 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me

30 listings
GS 300 Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Lexus GS 300
    used

    1999 Lexus GS 300

    127,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus GS 300 in Black
    used

    2001 Lexus GS 300

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2001 Lexus GS 300

    201,774 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus GS 300 in Gold
    used

    2002 Lexus GS 300

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,695

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus GS 300 in Light Green
    used

    2003 Lexus GS 300

    161,754 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,454

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    126,886 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,295

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Red
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    96,094 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    155,416 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,891

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    149,990 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    162,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    130,715 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $8,200

    $923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    134,910 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    92,694 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    124,423 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,997

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    176,144 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,900

    $554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Red
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    45,807 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    $216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    121,622 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $8,988

    $548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    131,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,985

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 300
Overall Consumer Rating
514 Reviews
Write a review
  5
    (100%)
Excellent car
Joe,04/10/2002
7 years later and it still looks and runs like new. The only thing that I had to replace after 100,000 miles was a dash light. Rock solid ride with nothing but reliablility. The body style is the original and is better built than the new models.
Report abuse
