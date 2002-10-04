Used 1995 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 127,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Lexus GS 300 Luxury Perform Sdn also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus GS 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BD68S6X0074280
Stock: 122709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! LEATHER SUNROOF 6CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus GS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BD69S910139614
Stock: VIN9614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 201,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2001 Lexus GS 300 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus GS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BD69S510116587
Stock: AAW-116587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, Rear Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus GS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BD69S120151189
Stock: 32718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 161,754 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,454
Mac Haik Toyota - League City / Texas
JD Power gave this 2003 GS 300 a Power Circle Rating of 5 in Overall Performance and Design, Performance, and Comfort. Buy with confidence, thanks to a CarFax Title history report! It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Looking for reliability? You can stop right here. Soft and luxurious leather seating. Drive some fun! There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! Features include: EPA estimated 21 MPG combined fuel rating, tinted windows, anti-theft system, an air filter for the cabin and dual exhaust tips.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus GS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BD69S430181790
Stock: 63218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 126,886 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
JapanDrift.net - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S865023664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,094 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,701 Below Market
Atlantic Used Car Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96SX60019343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,416 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,891
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL 480-536-8620 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 1208 W BROADWAY RD, MESA, AZ 85202 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2006 Lexus GS is a showcase of the giant company’s most advanced technology. It’s not only loaded with more computer power than some third-world countries, and flush with the degree of luxury enjoyed only in the best zip codes, but the fully restyled and reengineered four-door luxury sedan makes a bold dynamic statement that says, “Watch out, BMW!” Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Black Leather Interior, AM/FM CD Player, Dual Power Seats with heat, cooling and memory functions, Alloy Wheels, Rear Decklid Spoiler and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.(171RRR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S165013719
Stock: B3719RRR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,990 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, CD player, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette & 6-Disc CD, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory Driver Seat, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, Cruise Control, Leather Seats, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Blue 2006 Lexus GS 300 4D Sedan 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V AWD21/27 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S260001905
Stock: TP6880A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 162,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$782 Below Market
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2006 Lexus GS 30021/27 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is sold AS IS only. We have not performed any mechanical services so it becomes your responsibility to identify any mechanical problems prior to delivery. - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96SX60009993
Stock: 20391B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 130,715 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,200$923 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Beautiful 2006 Lexus gs300 AWD sedan Automatic transmission 130,xxx miles Leather interior Heated seats Sunroof Navigation Backup camera Bluetooth Clean title Runs and drives great Se habla español Financing available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S560001512
Stock: 001512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,910 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$894 Below Market
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2006 LEXUS GS 300 3.0L V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR MINOR COSMETIC ISSUES MAINLY DRIVER SEAT OTHER THAN THAT THE CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE SALE AS IS HURRY IN TODAY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL OUR GREAT DEALS WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES COME SEE US TODAY 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S565015697
Stock: 3913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-30-2018
- 92,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,507 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2006 Lexus GS300 y Features****Navigation System**Parking Assist**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S765008136
Stock: AU04020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 124,423 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,997$346 Below Market
Bull Valley Ford - Woodstock / Illinois
Gray 2006 Lexus GS 300 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive and ECT-i 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Local Trade, Clean Carfax, Black Leather.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5143 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S665015630
Stock: 92642B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 176,144 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900$554 Below Market
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2006 LEXUS GS300 3.0L V6 AUTOMATIC LEATHER INTERIOR ALL POWER COLD AC GOOD HEATER ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY TODAY AND TEST DRIVE ANY OF THE FINE VEHICLES IN OUR INVENTORY 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S665010833
Stock: 5723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2019
- 45,807 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$216 Below Market
Dublin Toyota - Dublin / California
Recent Arrival! Dublin Toyota is pleased to offer this 2006 Lexus GS. 300 Matador Red Mica Clean CARFAX. GPS / NAV/ Navigation, Leather, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control. Odometer is 75339 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG www.dublintoyota.com / www.dublinscion.com Outstanding selection New and used Vehicles and financing options avaliable serving Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Walnut Creek, Oakland, Hayward, Livermore, Tracy, San Jose and Contra Costa County, Alameda County, We can Finance almost anybody Please Call 925-829-7700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S765006144
Stock: 27146B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 121,622 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$8,988$548 Below Market
Ozzys Car Co - Boise / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S760003908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,985
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2006 Lexus GS 300 4dr 4dr Sedan AWD NAVIGATION REAR CAMERA MARK LEVINSON SOUND LOADED! features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mercury Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S860011693
Stock: 011693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 300 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 300
- 5(100%)
Related Lexus GS 300 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2012
- Used MINI Countryman 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2014
- Used Toyota Mirai 2016
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2011
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2012
- Used Ram Promaster City 2017
- Used MINI Countryman 2011
- Used BMW X5 M 2010
- Used BMW M3 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2015
- Used MINI Countryman 2015
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus LC 500 Gilbert AZ
- Used Lexus NX 300h Irving TX
- Used Lexus RX 350 Riverside CA
- Used Lexus IS 300 Houston TX
- Used Lexus NX 300 Memphis TN
- Used Lexus RX 350 Augusta GA
- Used Lexus GS 450h Corona CA
- Used Lexus RX 450h Seattle WA
- Used Lexus IS 300 Frisco TX
- Used Lexus RC 300 Ontario CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015 Athens GA
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017 Little Rock AR
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011 Fredericksburg VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News