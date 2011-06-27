Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Boyd Higbee , 12/27/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

It might be a little early to make a report on this car, but when I picked it up, I was impressed.... Now I'm even more impressed. My wife & I had been looking for a few weeks for an upgrade to our existing mini-van with 200K plus on it. I kept telling my wife that I wanted a luxury car (with minimum road noise), something like an older Lincoln Town car! She kept saying that the Lincoln was an "old man's car", to which I replied "well I'm an old man"! We test drove a couple cars like a Subaru, Cadillac and a GMC Cross-over! Got tired of looking rather quickly, as they all look and feel the same after a while. Last week, we stopped at a used lot only a few blocks from our house to look at a couple of vehicles out close to the road that caught my wife's attention. I did not like either one and express to the salesman that they were all alike and that I wanted something to get excited about ~ like a 6 to 10 year old luxury car with low mileage..... He said he had one "right over here" that was a one-owner 10yr old with everything on it! He said they were asking more than I indicated I wanted to spend, but I should look anyway. I indicated that my checkbook was variable, in that it varied depending upon the degree of excitement!!! Anyway I drove it, got excited, went to the bank for a cashiers check and purchased a lovely 2007 Lexus ES with many add-ons/upgrades within the hour.... Only had it a week, but find something new I love about it every day. Took a trip Christmas to Portland, OR (usually 3 1/2 hrs) at Christmas on terrible ice-covered roads to see the kids. It took 7 hrs! I was so glad to have this car with all the traction control and safety features.... We got to know the advanced navigation system and a few more goodies during the trip. Continue to enjoy all this car has to offer and we got what we wanted - - - a luxury car with much of the depreciation on someone else!!! Everything works and we are still getting to know it.