  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. Used 2007 Lexus ES 350
  5. Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 ES 350
5(76%)4(18%)3(5%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7
214 reviews
Write a review
See all ES 350s for sale
List Price Range
$7,699 - $10,712
Used ES 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...43

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Worth the extra bucks

Ray, 11/17/2006
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

I labored over spending over 40K for transportation but got over it as soon as I hit the road. Did a 2600 mile road trip to Taos, NM within days and averaged 30.3 MPG doing between 70 and 80 MPH. Not too shabby for a vehicle with all this power. Ran midgrade fuel and never had a hiccup. Vehicle is super comfortable, quiet, smooth and powerful. The Navigation is a must have although a bit intimidating at first to use. The ventilated seats and swiveling headlamps are great innovations and extremely practical to boot. I have had to do some serious reading in the manual to unlock the mysteries of all the new technology but am doing nicely.

Report Abuse

The best value of any entry luxuary car

Steve in CT, 12/29/2006
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Owned for 1 month. I researched every so called entry luxury sedan out there. None of them had the smooth and quiet ride that I have experienced with the 2007 ES 350 Lexus. Before you purchase an entry luxury car do yourself a favor and sit in the back seats of the Infiniti and Acura. No comparison for comort. Only sedan that can comfortable fit 5 adults. Try that with the competition. When driving over 60 miles per hour in each car, You will notice some noise in every auto except the Lexus. Much smoother, cushier ride then the Infiniti and Acura. Fuel economy. I'm getting 23-24 mph in city. All hwy. was 28-29 mph. Using mid grade gas.

Report Abuse

Pursuit of perfection? Please catch up.

dbllc, 11/01/2006
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I agree with a writer's assessment about noises, poor highway handling and the so-so radio. The important problem is the highway handling. At 60 to 65 mph and above, the car seems to have a wobble, and the steering wheel actually shakes. I am still working with a dealer to fix this. From day 3 of owning the car I have had noises, creaks, rattles, whatever inside. Most of the dashboard noise has been fixed now, but other noises are coming from pillars or doors. I drive a lot, so the problems are very disappointing.

Report Abuse

1st time user! Why did I wait so long?

Boyd Higbee, 12/27/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
28 of 30 people found this review helpful

It might be a little early to make a report on this car, but when I picked it up, I was impressed.... Now I'm even more impressed. My wife & I had been looking for a few weeks for an upgrade to our existing mini-van with 200K plus on it. I kept telling my wife that I wanted a luxury car (with minimum road noise), something like an older Lincoln Town car! She kept saying that the Lincoln was an "old man's car", to which I replied "well I'm an old man"! We test drove a couple cars like a Subaru, Cadillac and a GMC Cross-over! Got tired of looking rather quickly, as they all look and feel the same after a while. Last week, we stopped at a used lot only a few blocks from our house to look at a couple of vehicles out close to the road that caught my wife's attention. I did not like either one and express to the salesman that they were all alike and that I wanted something to get excited about ~ like a 6 to 10 year old luxury car with low mileage..... He said he had one "right over here" that was a one-owner 10yr old with everything on it! He said they were asking more than I indicated I wanted to spend, but I should look anyway. I indicated that my checkbook was variable, in that it varied depending upon the degree of excitement!!! Anyway I drove it, got excited, went to the bank for a cashiers check and purchased a lovely 2007 Lexus ES with many add-ons/upgrades within the hour.... Only had it a week, but find something new I love about it every day. Took a trip Christmas to Portland, OR (usually 3 1/2 hrs) at Christmas on terrible ice-covered roads to see the kids. It took 7 hrs! I was so glad to have this car with all the traction control and safety features.... We got to know the advanced navigation system and a few more goodies during the trip. Continue to enjoy all this car has to offer and we got what we wanted - - - a luxury car with much of the depreciation on someone else!!! Everything works and we are still getting to know it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

BEWARE OF DASHBOARD DETERIORATION

Gary, 11/19/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

This model has a defective dashboard. It cracks and becomes sticky. Lexus charges a high price for a replacement, plus installation!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
12345...43
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ES 350s for sale

Related Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles