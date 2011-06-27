2019 Lexus ES 300h Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
ES 300h Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,671*
Total Cash Price
$45,349
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,724*
Total Cash Price
$46,256
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$72,159*
Total Cash Price
$62,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ES 300h Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,037
|$1,073
|$5,015
|Maintenance
|$237
|$891
|$510
|$1,419
|$2,317
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$412
|$632
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,856
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,020
|Financing
|$2,439
|$1,961
|$1,452
|$908
|$329
|$7,089
|Depreciation
|$11,479
|$4,757
|$3,887
|$4,359
|$3,808
|$28,290
|Fuel
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,669
|$9,363
|$7,659
|$8,966
|$9,014
|$52,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ES 300h Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$987
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,094
|$5,115
|Maintenance
|$242
|$909
|$520
|$1,447
|$2,363
|$5,481
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$420
|$645
|$1,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,893
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,060
|Financing
|$2,488
|$2,000
|$1,481
|$926
|$336
|$7,231
|Depreciation
|$11,709
|$4,852
|$3,965
|$4,446
|$3,884
|$28,856
|Fuel
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,916
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,022
|$9,550
|$7,812
|$9,145
|$9,194
|$53,724
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ES 300h Sedan Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,421
|$1,470
|$6,871
|Maintenance
|$325
|$1,221
|$699
|$1,944
|$3,174
|$7,362
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$564
|$866
|$1,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,543
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,767
|Financing
|$3,341
|$2,687
|$1,989
|$1,244
|$451
|$9,712
|Depreciation
|$15,726
|$6,517
|$5,325
|$5,972
|$5,217
|$38,757
|Fuel
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,207
|$12,827
|$10,493
|$12,283
|$12,349
|$72,159
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 ES 300h
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Build Your ES 300h
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus ES 300h in Virginia is:not available
