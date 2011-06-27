  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 2001 Lexus ES 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 ES 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,505
See ES 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,505
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Leather/Memory System Packageyes
Lexus Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,505
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
195 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,505
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,505
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Wood Steering Wheelyes
6-Disc CD Changer In-Dashyes
Nakamichi Premium Audioyes
Nakamichi Audio Systemyes
Coach Editionyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,505
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,505
16" Tires and Wheelsyes
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlampsyes
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshadeyes
16" Tires and Chrome Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3373 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Graphite Gray
  • Millennium Silver
  • White Diamond
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Mineral Green
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Sage
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,505
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P205/60R R tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,505
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,505
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See ES 300 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles