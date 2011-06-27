  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 1995 Lexus ES 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Lexus ES 300 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 ES 300
Overview
See ES 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3374 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Greystone Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Amethyst Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Shadow Rose Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
See ES 300 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Lexus ES 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles