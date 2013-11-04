Used 1995 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me
42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 208,826 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 98,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 194,157 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,399
- 290,072 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,950
- 135,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,138
- 193,201 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 189,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$1,143 Below Market
- 146,186 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,474$1,459 Below Market
- 160,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 234,301 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,595
- 234,212 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$1,650
- 144,637 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,498
- 150,999 miles
$2,145
- 64,647 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 311,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,000
- 136,014 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,895
- 198,521 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$984$4,357 Below Market
- 139,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,974$1,301 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300
Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.831 Reviews
Report abuse
rickybig,04/11/2013
Hello everyone i bought my car in october 31st 1995 i drove off lot with 136 miles on my car today at time of this writing i have 287,000 on this car 04-11-2013 ,This car has been awesome it still looks great all the nobs still on the car the engine is very quite and the car is still nice and solid. i am proud of my car i have taken care of it and it has taken care of me .When i go to resturants i let valets park it with the super new cars yeah baby it still commans that kind of respect from me and others who may park my car.i am 64 years young so i have in my life bought other american cars ,brf they have all broke down before there time . This car still has original every thing 1995 lexus
Related Lexus ES 300 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo C30 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2013
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2015
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2012
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn 2018
- Used Lincoln MKT 2016
- Used Ford Fiesta 2011
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2011
- Used Audi TTS 2017
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2010
- Used BMW 6 Series 2017
- Used Nissan NV200 2013
- Used Scion xD 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus IS 300 Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Lexus LS 500 Hialeah FL
- Used Lexus RX 450h Kansas City KS
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Anaheim CA
- Used Lexus LS 500 Marietta GA
- Used Lexus NX 300 Manassas VA
- Used Lexus RX 350L Albuquerque NM
- Used Lexus RX 450h Fontana CA
- Used Lexus NX 300h Gilbert AZ
- Used Lexus IS 300 Arlington VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus NX 300 2015 Nashville TN
- Used Lexus NX 300 2017 Fresno CA
- Used Lexus ES 300h 2013 Nashville TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021