Used 1995 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

Hello everyone i bought my car in october 31st 1995 i drove off lot with 136 miles on my car today at time of this writing i have 287,000 on this car 04-11-2013 ,This car has been awesome it still looks great all the nobs still on the car the engine is very quite and the car is still nice and solid. i am proud of my car i have taken care of it and it has taken care of me .When i go to resturants i let valets park it with the super new cars yeah baby it still commans that kind of respect from me and others who may park my car.i am 64 years young so i have in my life bought other american cars ,brf they have all broke down before there time . This car still has original every thing 1995 lexus

