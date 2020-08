Used 1995 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

O'Meara Volkswagen - Thornton / Colorado

WHITE 1996 Lexus ES 300TAN Leather.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT8BF12GXT0136467

Stock: 4437VA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020